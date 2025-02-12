5 WWE stars who currently have no path to WrestleMania 41

As The Road to WrestleMania continues, more details become available on WWE Creative's plans for WrestleMania 41. For instance, Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will go after Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against the winner of the Elimination Chamber Match.

On the other hand, several superstars seemingly have no path to WrestleMania 41, and it wouldn't come as a surprise should they not get a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. We take a look at five of them below.

#5. Sheamus will not likely have another title shot against Bron Breakker

The Celtic Warrior Sheamus (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The Celtic Warrior had a feud with Ludwig Kaiser and the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. He failed to dethrone Breakker on more than one occasion and claim the only title he hasn't won in his storied WWE career yet.

Recently, he said that if he won the Men's Royal Rumble Match, he would go after Breakker again. Still, with his feud with the reigning IC Champion being over for now, there is no clear path for him.

The other scenario would have been for the star to move to SmackDown via the Transfer Window and go after the reigning United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. But that is not possible any longer since the doors closed on transfers after the Royal Rumble weekend.

#4. Uncle Howdy is reportedly out with an injury

Uncle Howdy (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks haven't been seen in WWE for almost two months and even though they have moved to SmackDown, they have yet to show up there as well.

The reason is that Uncle Howdy is purportedly injured and there is no timetable for his return. He wasn't in Indianapolis for the Royal Rumble or on any edition of SmackDown since their transfer.

Unless he recovers soon, it wouldn't come as a surprise if WWE kept him out until post-WrestleMania 41 and brought him back after that with a new storyline.

#3. Karrion Kross has no direction after the departure of Paul Ellering and AOP

The fact that WWE Creative moved The Wyatt Sicks to SmackDown ruined the feud with The Final Testament and Karrion Kross is now left with no clear direction aside from some backstage segments with The Miz and Sami Zayn. Even that has changed after The Miz was moved to the blue brand in the Transfer Window.

With WWE parting ways with The AOP and Paul Ellering, The Final Testament is pretty much over. Thus, unless he goes after a major title in singles action, the most likely scenario for him is to not be part of WrestleMania 41.

#2. Jimmy Uso could pursue a singles run

Unlike Roman Reigns, and his twin brother Jey Uso, Jimmy has no clear path for WrestleMania 41. Jey will compete for the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther, while Reigns has a mega-feud building with CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

And with The Bloodline saga seemingly being over for the time being, it is more likely that Jimmy Uso will pursue singles action, as he did against LA Knight and Drew McIntyre in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on SmackDown.

A likely opponent is Shinsuke Nakamura for the US Championship, but it wouldn't be a surprise should he miss WrestleMania 41 entirely.

#1. Randy Orton could challenge John Cena to one final match at WrestleMania 41

The plan was supposedly for Orton to go after Kevin Owens, seeking revenge for his injury three months ago. But, with Sami Zayn now looking to challenge KO, The Viper has no clear path for The Show of Shows.

Unless he gets involved with KO and Zayn, he could challenge John Cena to one final match at WrestleMania 41, provided that The Cenation Leader does not win the Elimination Chamber and will not be in the title scene at WrestleMania 41.

