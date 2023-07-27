5 WWE stars who failed under Vince McMahon but were trusted by Triple H

Significant changes took place in WWE after Triple H took over from Vince McMahon a year ago. While some were dissatisfied, most fans were happy with the visible changes.

One of the major shifts in the company was seen through the storylines and handling of each superstar. For this list, we will explore five stars who have had better presentation under Triple H's guidance.

#5. Chelsea Green is now a champion under Triple H's regime

Chelsea Green was one of WWE's most promising new hires in 2018. However, her initial run in the Stamford-based promotion was primarily spent in NXT, and when she finally debuted in the main roster, it wasn't that memorable. The former IMPACT star was eventually released in 2021.

The 32-year-old returned to WWE earlier this year as part of the Women's Royal Rumble. Although she was eliminated in less than 10 seconds, it became a good stepping stone for her "Karen" character.

Triple H then decided to pair up Green with another star who likes to terrorize authoritative figures, Sonya Deville. After testing the waters, the duo eventually captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

#4. Dakota Kai is another Triple H rehire who has risen to prominence

Dakota Kai was over with fans when she was released from NXT in April 2022. The decision shocked fans, as she competed against Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship before the news.

Kai was rehired months later. She made her main roster debut alongside Iyo Sky to join Bayley's Damage CTRL stable. The trio wreaked havoc and even had a notable feud against Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch.

Kai and Sky won the Women's Tag Team titles shortly after their return. Although Dakota is currently out due to an injury, she will indeed have a spot and storyline angle ready for when she returns.

#3. Gunther is now one of the most dominant champions in WWE

Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship shortly after joining the main roster last year. Despite this, his presentation was incomparable to his character in NXT UK. However, everything changed after Triple H became Head of Creative.

The Ring General reunited with Imperium, and his current Intercontinental title run has seen him deliver continuous five-star matches. Fans have also noticed that besides Roman Reigns, the former NXT UK star is one of the brand's most prominent champions. He is now on a 400+ day reign as champion, and fans keep wanting more.

#2. Karrion Kross was one of the first stars Triple H rehired

One of the stars on this list that fans may not feel has improved is Karrion Kross. However, it's safe to say that his current main roster run, despite still being underwhelming, is much better than his initial one back in 2021.

When Kross debuted on WWE RAW, he was not seen as the former NXT Champion but as someone who wore a gladiator helmet and suspenders. He also lost his first match against Jeff Hardy in two minutes.

Karrion may not have had as good a run in the Stamford-based promotion compared to some stars in this list, but it has definitely been a significant improvement. He now has a more concrete character and storyline, and fans could see him in the title picture.

#1. Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day

When Edge founded The Judgment Day and incorporated Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, fans were not the most enthusiastic about the stable. There were even reports that it was supposed to have supernatural elements. Fortunately, their image completely changed.

One of the stars who majorly benefited from the group is Dominik Mysterio, now one of the most hated characters in professional wrestling. His romance with Rhea Ripley also helped with how fans viewed them.

Almost all members have achieved gold, Rhea is the Women's World Champion, Dom is the North American Champion, Damian Priest is Mr. Money in the Bank, and Finn Balor is going to fight Seth Rollins at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023