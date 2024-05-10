5 WWE stars who greatly benefited after Vince McMahon’s departure from the company

WWE has experienced a significant transformation under Triple H's leadership and the current administration over the past few years. This has led to the Stamford-based company achieving its highest success in decades.

When former chairman Vince McMahon decided to step back from all his roles in WWEin 2022, Triple H stepped up as the Chief Content Officer and took on the crucial role of Head of Creative.

Several superstars have since experienced rejuvenation under the new administration. The following are five superstars who have greatly benefited from Vince McMahon's departure from the company.

#5. Nia Jax is a force to be reckoned with

Nia Jax had a mixed career in WWE before her release in 2021. She faced criticism for her perceived unsafe in-ring work and promo skills. However, upon her return to WWE last year under Triple H's leadership, it became evident that she was determined to excel this time.

Jax's in-ring abilities showed marked improvement, and her portrayal as a dominant powerhouse established her as one of the top threats in the women's division. She engaged in memorable feuds with top stars such as Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, further solidifying her position on the roster.

#4. IYO SKY gets to the top of WWE

IYO SKY, formerly known as Io Shirai, has been regarded as one of the best women wrestlers on the planet for several years. However, in 2022, it appeared that WWE was on the verge of releasing her.

Nevertheless, everything changed with Triple H taking over. One of the most defining moments of the Triple H era was the formation of Damage CTRL at SummerSlam 2022. This event marked the first Premium Live Event since Vince's departure, and it saw IYO SKY return from injury to join forces with Bayley and Dakota Kai.

She has since emerged as a top star in the women's division. Following multiple tag title runs, she captured the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase last year.

#3. Chad Gable means business

Chad Gable has consistently been one of the most underrated talents in WWE for several years. One of the main reasons for this has been attributed to Vince McMahon's questionable booking of the star.

He survived the "Shorty G" persona, but it appeared that he was destined to remain a mid-carder with how he was presented in The Alpha Academy. However, things have drastically changed since McMahon's departure.

Gable has since been utilized more prominently and in a more serious capacity, leveraging his strengths, such as in-ring prowess and character work. His recent feuds with Gunther and Sami Zayn have solidified his position as one of the top performers within the company and one of the favorites to become the next Intercontinental Champion.

#2. LA Knight is a megastar

When LA Knight returned to WWE in 2021, many believed it was his time to showcase his talents and ascend to the company's top. His initial run on NXT proved fruitful, as he successfully established his character and gained popularity with the fans. Therefore, it was no surprise when he was called to the main roster.

However, things took a downturn from there. Vince McMahon decided to repackage LA Knight as Max Dupri, a talent agent for the Maximum Male Models. This experiment failed to resonate with audiences, and Knight's WWE journey seemed destined to falter.

With Triple H assuming control, the tides shifted. Knight reclaimed his original gimmick and began to connect with the fans organically. Since then, he has established himself as one of the most popular stars in the company, with promising prospects on the horizon.

#1. Jey Uso is a World Championship contender

The Usos, consisting of Jey and Jimmy Uso, have undeniably been one of the most successful tag teams in recent history. Aside from their numerous tag title reigns, their involvement in The Bloodline saw them achieve a historic milestone by becoming the first tag team to main-event WrestleMania (39).

While Vince McMahon never misused The Usos, it's evident that his departure played a significant role in Jey Uso's ascent as one of the top stars in WWE over the past year.

McMahon never attempted to split up The Usos, but Triple H took a calculated risk, and 'Main Event' Jey Uso has proven to be more than just a nickname. He has emerged as one of the most popular stars in the company, which is evident from the crowd's reactions to his merchandise sales. His next objective is likely to win a singles championship in the company.

