5 WWE stars who could jump ship to AEW in 2024

2024 is expected to be a huge year for WWE and AEW. A number of superstars from both companies are reportedly set to become free agents over the next year. Fans will have to wait to see what their favorites will do when the time comes to make a choice between re-signing and leaving the promotion altogether.

It is worth mentioning that big names like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have already signed with WWE at the time of the writing. The Queen’s contract is said to be the most lucrative deal ever offered to a female superstar in company history.

There’s no denying that many popular superstars will opt to stay with the sports entertainment juggernaut when the time comes to put pen to paper. That being said, these five names might surprise us by jumping ship to AEW:

#5. Ricochet could renew his rivalry with Will Ospreay in AEW

Ricochet is one of the best high flyers in the business. The One and Only made a name for himself in Triple H’s era of NXT. He was called to the main roster in 2019 and that is when he signed a five-year extension with the company.

His current deal is reportedly set to be up around summer 2024. The 35-year-old is a former midcard champion on both NXT and the main roster. He might jump ship to Tony Khan’s promotion and renew his incredible rivalry with Will Ospreay.

#4. AJ Styles is a former world champion in multiple promotions

AJ Styles is considered to be one of the greatest all-around workers in the business. The Phenomenal One has been active in the industry since the late nineties. He is a veteran of Ring of Honor and TNA (currently IMPACT Wrestling).

Styles reportedly signed his current contract to a five-year extension in 2019. He made a whopping $3 million as part of the new deal. Though the multi-time, multi-promotion champion is involved in a high-profile feud on WWE SmackDown, it remains to be seen if he’ll resign with WWE in 2024.

#3. Becky Lynch is one of the biggest draws in WWE

Becky Lynch is arguably the most popular female star on the WWE roster today. She also happens to be one of three women to headline a WrestleMania back in 2019. Lynch is also one of the highest paid athletes on the roster.

Rumors suggest she could get a Women’s World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40, several months before the expiration of her current deal. While she’ll most likely re-sign, it’ll be interesting to see the internet's reaction when the time comes to put pen to paper.

#2. Sheamus has expressed frustration with his booking

Sheamus arrived on the main roster in 2009 and hasn’t looked back since. The Celtic Warrior is one of the most accomplished superstars on the main roster. He’s a former Royal Rumble winner, King of the Ring, and a multi-time world champion.

That being said, the master of “banger after banger after banger” has expressed frustration with his booking in the past. He’s currently out of action due to injury. WWE will most likely add injury time to his current deal, but he might jump ship to AEW when the time comes.

#1. Drew McIntyre hasn’t re-signed with his home promotion

Drew McIntyre’s contract status was the subject of wrestling discourse in the lead-up to Money in the Bank 2023. The Scottish Warrior is reportedly set to become a free agent in early 2024 and he might pack his bag and move to Jacksonville.

McIntyre hasn't renewed his contract at the time of writing. He is currently involved in a world title program with Seth Rollins. The two bitter rivals are set to collide at the upcoming WWE RAW: Day 1 television special broadcast.