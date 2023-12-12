5 WWE stars who may miss WrestleMania 40

Royal Rumble is just around the corner, and the road to WWE WrestleMania 40 officially begins in the blink of an eye.

Storylines and feuds are already beginning to set up The Show of Shows, but some unfortunate stars may not be able to make the cut.

For this list, we will look at five superstars who may miss WWE WrestleMania 40 in April next year.

#5. Carmella ends 2023 with a new addition to her family

Carmella is just one of the superstars absent from WWE television for positive reasons. She announced her pregnancy earlier this year with fellow superstar Corey Graves, and the wrestling couple welcomed a son, Dimitri, in November.

Although The Princess of Staten Island has already given birth and is a few months away, she may need more time to heal. Aside from wanting to spend more time with her newborn, Carmella shared that she suffered nerve damage in her foot, which made it difficult for her to walk, confirming her absence from Royal Rumble 2024.

With this in mind, she could take a few more months off to recover and train for a return.

#4. Alexa Bliss also gave birth this year

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera, the WWE star's husband and musician, will also end the year with another addition to their family. The couple announced their pregnancy in March and welcomed their daughter Hendrix Cabrera on November 27.

Since the former RAW Women's Champion gave birth only recently, she may also want to have more time to recover from her pregnancy and with her newborn. It may take her a few months to train to prepare her body for an in-ring return.

#3. Charlotte Flair was reportedly injured during the latest WWE SmackDown episode

Charlotte Flair has captured several WrestleMania moments in her career. She even made history by being one of the first women to headline The Show of Shows in 2019. However, it looks like she might have to sit out the upcoming premium live event.

On last week's SmackDown, Charlotte Flair faced Asuka. During the bout, The Queen hit her head and landed awkwardly on her leg after doing a top rope move. It was reported that she was sent home and pulled from live events so professionals could examine Charlotte further. Unfortunately, it was reported that she might be out for months.

#2. Sami Zayn has been written out from WWE programming

Sami Zayn has engaged in a heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre on RAW this past few weeks, which came to a halt last week after the former injured himself during their match. The Scottish Warrior further aggravated Zayn's condition by attacking him backstage.

As per reports, Sami has requested time off from the Stamford-based promotion, yet it's still unknown how long. With this in mind, the company could allow other stars to take Zayn's spot in the meantime and focus on other storylines.

#1. Big E hasn't wrestled since suffering a career-threatening injury

Fans last saw Big E in a March 2022 episode of SmackDown. At the time, The New Day was feuding with The Brawling Brutes when Ridge Holland botched a suplex on E, which resulted in the latter landing on his neck and breaking it.

Although the former WWE Champion has undergone successful surgery and rehabilitation, doctors don't remain positive regarding his status as an in-ring superstar. Although this is the case, it's still possible fans could see him return to WWE in a non-competing role.

