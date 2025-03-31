5 WWE stars who may be written off RAW and SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Mar 31, 2025 06:04 GMT
WWE WrestleMania (Photo credit: WWE.com)
WWE WrestleMania [Photo credit: WWE.com]

WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching. Meanwhile, there are a few superstars who have no clear path at the moment and could miss Mania this year.

With that in mind and with the blockbuster premium live event less than three weeks away, we take a look at five superstars who could miss The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5. Carlito is the weak link of The Judgment Day

WWE superstar Carlito [Photo credit: WWE.com]
WWE superstar Carlito [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Carlito is the weak link of The Judgment Day and hasn't had a direction for months now. There was speculation that his spot in The Judgment Day was in jeopardy, but he is still part of the faction.

He and The Judgment Day assaulted Penta and the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker last week, and Carlito is expected to get involved in this week's match, where The Judgment Day will face Bron and Penta.

Thus, Breakker could make a statement and brutally assault Carlito after the match, eventually sidelining him for weeks and ruling him out for WrestleMania 41.

#4. R-Truth could have a segment with John Cena

WWE superstar R-Truth [Photo credit: WWE.com]
WWE superstar R-Truth [Photo credit: WWE.com]

R-Truth was shocked to see his childhood hero, John Cena, turn heel at the Elimination Chamber and questioned the reasons behind that move.

The former World Tag Team Champion could have an in-ring or backstage segment with the Cenation Leader in the coming weeks. This could lead to the latter assaulting R-Truth to make a statement by sidelining him and solidifying his heel turn ahead of his title match with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Dakota Kai could get involved in the IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley title match

youtube-cover
The Damage CTRL star missed the opportunity to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion and now has no clear direction for WrestleMania 41.

Monday on RAW, she could get involved in the title match between her friend and reigning Women's World Champion IYO SKY against Rhea Ripley.

Dakota could help IYO retain by distracting Rhea and costing her the opportunity to reclaim the title, with The Eradicator snapping and brutally assaulting Kai, ruling her out for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. Jacob Fatu has a feud with Braun Strowman

youtube-cover
Jacob Fatu showed up during the title match between US Champion LA Knight and Braun Strowman last Friday on SmackDown, costing the Monster Among Men the opportunity to become champion again in WWE.

With Braun being out for revenge, the two monsters could fight again, with The Bloodline star eventually dominating Strowman and injuring him, costing him the chance to get a rematch with LA Knight, probably at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Jimmy Uso has no path ahead of WrestleMania 41

youtube-cover
The former tag team champion teamed up with his brother, Jey Uso, against A-Town Down Under last week before The Usos fought Gunther in the ring.

Later in the show, Jey and Jimmy had a backstage segment, with Jimmy confronting the Ring General and challenging him to a match on Monday Night RAW.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion could dominate Jimmy Uso and make a statement ahead of his title match with Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

He could even add a new angle to his rivalry with the Yeet Master by brutally assaulting Jimmy and sidelining him for weeks, costing him the opportunity to compete at 'Mania, which would make sense since Jimmy has no path ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
