5 WWE stars who must move to SmackDown in the 2024 Draft to challenge Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is preparing for his first title defense as the Undisputed WWE Champion and will take on AJ Styles at Backlash on May 4th. Still, with the WWE Draft just around the corner, we should see who will move from RAW to SmackDown to challenge the American Nightmare next should he successfully defend his title.

With that in mind, we can take a look at five WWE stars who should join the blue brand and have a shot at the Undisputed Championship.

#5. Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior recently made his return to RAW after an injury that sidelined him for several months. Sheamus currently seems to have no direction in WWE, but moving to SmackDown could help him get back on track. And what better way to do so than moving to SmackDown and challenging Cody Rhodes?

At the moment, it appears that he might reignite his feud with Drew McIntyre, which could lead to a match at Backlash on May 4th.

#4. Finn Balor

Finn Balor has to move on from The Judgment Day if he doesn't turn on Damian Priest and take a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Balor is one of the leaders of The Judgment Day, but he's still struggling to get into a major singles run and win a championship on the RAW brand.

Thus, moving to SmackDown as a heel could help him rejuvenate his career, and it would be a great chance to bring his alter ego, The Demon, back as well.

#3. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is coming off a stunning moment at WrestleMania 40, where he won the World Heavyweight Championship but saw Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and become the new champion.

Since then, McIntyre appears to be obsessed with CM Punk, who was the one that cost him the title at WrestleMania 40 and the RAW after Mania. With that in mind, moving to the blue brand and starting a feud with Cody Rhodes would help him get to a new direction and move on from the feud with Punk.

#2. Gunther

The former Intercontinental Champion returned to RAW on Monday and declared himself for the King of the Ring tournament. Whether he wins it or not, it is time for him to become a contender for a major title.

Gunther is one of the top heels in WWE, and challenging the top babyface in Cody Rhodes will be best for business.

#1. Seth Rollins could challenge Cody Rhodes

It is unclear when Seth Rollins will return to WWE, as he is taking time off after WrestleMania 40 to recover from his back and knee injuries. Still, he is eligible for the WWE Draft and we could see him move to SmackDown.

If this happens, he could have a heel turn and become a contender for Cody Rhodes' title, re-igniting the feud the two had when The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 a couple of years ago. Rhodes has a 3-0 record over Rollins since his return to the company.