WWE storylines see superstars switching between their yin and yang energies each time their character reaches a compelling point. While many stars turn into good samaritans known as babyfaces, wrestling fans always get shocked whenever a wrestler turns heel. Interestingly, WrestleMania 40 gave several fighters several reasons to switch to the dark side.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion saw one of the grandest of runs when he turned heel and returned as The Tribal Chief. The WWE Universe unanimously agrees that The Head of the Table was more welcomed by them than The Big Dog. Just like Reigns, here are some Superstars who must become heels post-WrestleMania 40 to regain their dominance.

#1. Randy Orton - Return of the Legend Killer in WWE

The Viper returned to action after a year-and-a-half injury hiatus at the Survivor Series. However, his comeback was dwarfed by the arrival of CM Punk on the same night. Moreover, he was also robbed of his chance to extend his 14x WWE Championship record by Logan Paul at the Elimination Chamber in Australia.

WrestleMania 40 didn’t see a good ending for Randy Orton either, as Logan Paul once again capitalized on an opportunity he created. The Apex Predator was reduced to just a cheerleader for Cody Rhodes at the biggest-ever Mania in history after The American Nightmare’s win. Hence, Orton must bring back his Legend Killer avatar and punt-kick Logan Paul’s US Championship away from him.

#2. Kevin Owens attacks Sami Zayn on WWE Raw

Just like RKO, KO didn’t have a very fulfilling WrestleMania 40. Kevin Owens had wreaked havoc in the locker room right from his debut as he collected championship after championship. Although he has held both the US and the WWE titles multiple times, it has been a long time since he had a good title run.

Kevin Owens’s last top gold was the Tag Team title which he shared with his longtime frenemy, Sami Zayn. But now, Zayn has become the Intercontinental Champion, defeating the mighty Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see KO backstab the Canadian Luchador again to lay claim to the IC title.

#3. Bianca Belair takes revenge for losing her WWE Women's title on Bayley

Bianca Belair has somewhat of a similar story to that of Kevin Owens. Although she hasn’t been as long as KO has, her time at the top also lies in the distant past now. The EST of WWE has been part of some of the biggest matches, only to put her costars over and lose in every fight.

WrestleMania 40 saw Belair defeat Damage CTRL in a tag team action, but the faction’s former leader, Bayley, is now the Women’s Champion. Notably, it was Bayley and Iyo Sky who cost Belair her WWE title moments after she won it at the 2023 Summer Slam in August.

Wrestlemania saw her on cleanup duty instead of fighting for the title. It is time that Bianca Belair acts on her intrusive thoughts and gets her title back from Bayley.

#4. Jey Uso torments Jimmy Uso for costing him previous WWE matches against The Tribal Chief

Jey Uso has been through a hellish singles run this past year, with his sole dominant victory coming at WrestleMania 40. Although he finally put his brother Jimmy Uso in place, the journey wasn’t savory at all.

He had lost the chance to defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and his Tag Team Championship run with Cody Rhodes also ended prematurely due to The Bloodline.

One notable thing Jey Uso achieved this past year was a new catchphrase, "Yeet." However, it is time for the Uce to "Yeet" his good side away and further his singles career.

The Tribal Chief has been defeated and is gone, and his place is up for taking. He can take multiple directions at this point, possibly declaring himself the new Tribal Chief. Alternatively, he can go after both Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn and challenge them for their titles.

#5. Bron Breakker the "Next Big Thing"

NXT fans recently saw Bron Breakker break into a heartfelt moment when he bid goodbye to the yellow brand. Interestingly, he also gave tribute to his Tag Team partner, Baron Corbin, with whom he shared the NXT Tag Team Championship. But, the pro wrestling powerhouse must now switch gears and turn sinister as he will prowl the main roster.

Breakker, in many ways, is being seen as the next Brock Lesnar. The Royal Rumble saw him take the place of The Beast Incarnate, and fit his shoes very naturally as he cleared the ring of all the residual fighters. Fans missed the presence of Lesnar at WrestleMania 40, but Breakker could fill this gap and give the fans something even better than the former Universal Champion.

Let your thoughts flow in the comments if any other names in your mind should also yeet their good side and turn heel.

