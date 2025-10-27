5 WWE stars Omos can return as a bodyguard for

Omos has been away from WWE television since April last year and since then, fans have been clamoring to see him. The 33-year-old recently teased his return in an interview TMZ. He offered to lend a hand to anyone who needed it, indicating his ability to be a bodyguard figure for superstars on the roster. The Nigerian Giant has a proven track record as an enforcer in WWE.

This role allowed him to loom intimidatingly at ringside, squash opponents, and protect his partner during high-stakes matches. There is a good possibility that if WWE brings Omos back, it could be in an enforcer role for any superstar on the current roster. His potential alliance with a superstar or perhaps a faction could create trepidation on the roster.

Let's take a look at five WWE stars Omos can return as a bodyguard for:

#5. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio thrives on mind games and underhanded tactics, which have been seen often during his matches. However, the 28-year-old lacks raw power against bigger threats like his ongoing feuds with Rusev or with Penta. Omos, as his bodyguard, would create a 'big brother' dynamic, providing Mysterio with a huge advantage on Monday Night RAW.

For a cocky heel like Dirty Dom, this could be a game-changer, as he could go after anyone without having to worry about repercussions. Having The Nigerian Giant by his side as a bodyguard will help him win matches easily and remain the Intercontinental Champion for a long time. It could create an unholy alliance, enough to intimidate the entire roster.

#4. Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar has been away from WWE for a while but has recently signed a new contract with the company. Triple H could use this as an opportunity to repackage him on SmackDown. The creative team could bring Escobar back on television as a singles star, introducing Omos as his bodyguard. This could add an intriguing layer to his upcoming run in WWE.

The 41-year-old has lost his credibility in recent years due to his poor booking. However, having The Nigerian Giant by his side could help him rise to the top once again. Santos Escobar could put the entire roster on notice and go on to become a major threat on SmackDown. He could dominate matches and re-establish his credibility with the help of his bodyguard.

#3. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are currently moving the wheels of The Vision since ousting Seth Rollins from the group. Rumors have been swirling that they could bring a new member to their group. The fact that no one is expecting it to be Omos could prompt Triple H to head in this direction. Breakker and Reed could reveal the 7-foot-3-inch star as the bodyguard of their faction.

The Vision already has two powerhouses in the form of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The addition of The Nigerian Giant to this faction will be an absolute menace for the entire roster. This move could make The Vision the most powerful and dominant group to currently exist. Besides, it could put the 33-year-old immediately in the spotlight upon his return.

#2. Finn Balor

For the past few months, Finn Balor has been struggling to keep The Judgment Day on top. He and JD McDonagh recently lost the World Tag Team Championship. Besides, things have also not been going well between him and Dominik Mysterio. This could frustrate The Prince and as a result, he could introduce Omos as a new member of his faction.

The Nigerian Giant could work as a bodyguard for Balor and an enforcer for The Judgment Day. The faction currently lacks muscle power, which has now become a need of the hour. Therefore, Omos joining the group might change its fate. It could once again put The Judgment Day on the map, helping the stable to revamp itself on RAW.

#1. Becky Lynch may bring back Omos

One of the wildest possibilities is Omos returning as a bodyguard for Becky Lynch. After Seth Rollins was betrayed by his own faction a few weeks ago, The Nigerian Giant proposed helping Lynch exact revenge on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Although it happened on social media, things could very well mold into a full-fledged storyline on RAW.

Big Time Becks could introduce Omos as her bodyguard to make Reed and Breakker pay for their deeds. WWE could run an interesting storyline on RAW where Becky Lynch embarks on a mission to avenge The Vision's attack on Seth Rollins. While she may not physically get involved, Lynch could use The Nigerian Giant as her potent weapon against Paul Heyman's boys.

