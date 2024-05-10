5 WWE stars who should have replaced Bobby Lashley in the King of the Ring Tournament on SmackDown

Round One of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament will continue on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, unfortunate news has emerged ahead of the show.

General Manager Nick Aldis made the announcement that Bobby Lashley had sustained an injury during training, rendering him unable to compete in his First Round match against Tama Tonga. Additionally, Aldis revealed that Lashley's stablemate, Angelo Dawkins, would step in to replace him and face The Bloodline member in the tournament match.

While Angelo Dawkins is a suitable choice to replace The All Mighty, the following five superstars are those who should have been considered as alternatives.

#5. Giovanni Vinci could use a fresh start

Giovanni Vinci, who has been aligned with Imperium since his main roster debut, faced turmoil a few weeks ago when stablemates Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser attacked him on RAW, resulting in his expulsion from the group.

Now drafted to Friday Night SmackDown as a singles competitor, Vinci could have been a fitting replacement for the injured Bobby Lashley, seizing the opportunity for a fresh start.

#4. King Nakamura 2.0

Shinsuke Nakamura, despite never winning the King of the Ring tournament, secured the moniker "King Nakamura" by defeating Baron Corbin in a "Battle for the Crown" match back in 2021.

The former Intercontinental Champion could have been a suitable replacement for Bobby Lashley, affording him another opportunity to vie for the crown and make his first appearance on SmackDown since the recent draft.

#3. Andrade needs to be featured more prominently on WWE SmackDown

Andrade has been making waves since his return to WWE earlier this year, showcasing why he's considered one of the most sought-after wrestlers in the world.

Recently drafted to SmackDown, his absence from the King of the Ring Tournament surprised many fans at the outset. It will certainly be intriguing to see what WWE has in store for the Mexican star as he continues to make his mark on the blue brand.

#2. Kevin Owens eyes redemption

Bobby Lashley was slated to face Tama Tonga. If there was one superstar eagerly awaiting the opportunity to confront The Bloodline member, it would undoubtedly be Kevin Owens.

This anticipation stems from the events that transpired at WWE Backlash, where The Bloodline emerged victorious over Owens and Randy Orton in a controversial manner.

Owens could have been a fitting replacement for Lashley, getting a tremendous reaction from the crowd and granting him the chance to seek retribution against The Bloodline.

#1. Montez Ford may not be pleased with the decision

When it was revealed that Bobby Lashley had sustained an injury during training, many assumed that his Pride stablemate Montez Ford would be the natural choice to replace him.

However, it was their other partner, Angelo Dawkins, who was selected to fill Bobby's spot. This decision came as a bit of a surprise, especially considering that Montez has been featured more prominently as a singles star. It will be intriguing to see if this choice leads to any friction within the group.

