5 WWE stars who could return at Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is an eagerly anticipated premium live event that is just around the corner. The show promises to deliver exciting action and thrilling matches, including the Bloodline Civil War. Additionally, the show will feature the traditional MITB ladder bouts.

The show will feature a few title matches, including Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship. Hence, it seems evident that the company will have many shocking moments in store for the event, including surprise returns.

There has always been speculation about unannounced comebacks before major events like Money in the Bank. That being said, let's look at five superstars who could potentially return at the July 1 show.

#5 Randy Orton returns at Money in the Bank 2023

Randy Orton is a former world champion

Randy Orton is one of the superstars who is not only speculated but also rumored to make his return at Money in the Bank 2023. The Viper has been absent from television since May 2022. According to recent reports, Orton is expected to make his comeback soon, possibly even at this weekend's Money in the Bank event.

The potential plan for Orton's return might include a feud with his RK-Bro partner, Matt Riddle. It's worth noting that Riddle is scheduled to compete against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The Viper's interference may cost The Original Bro his title match, setting the stage for a heated rivalry leading into Summerslam 2023.

#4 Brandi Rhodes helps Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank 2023

Brandi Rhodes is the wife of Cody Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes is another name who could make an appearance at MITB 2023. Cody Rhodes is scheduled to have a match against Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley's presence has been a recurring problem for The American Nightmare. Brandi's potential return as an equalizer in the contest could help her husband secure a victory over the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Brandi Rhodes has been teasing her involvement in the feud, sending warnings to The Eradicator. Her last in-ring appearance came during the January 26, 2022, edition of AEW Dark Elevation.

The current situation seems opportune for Brandi to make her move and provide assistance to Cody Rhodes in his quest for victory.

#3 Drew Mcintyre returns to attack Seth Rollins

Drew Mcintyre is rumored to make his return at MITB 2023

Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 39. The Scottish Warrior recently became the Global Brand Ambassador for the Special Olympic Games in Berlin. Meanwhile, the anticipation surrounding his return to the company has been high.

Money in the Bank 2023 presents a perfect opportunity for McIntyre's comeback, especially considering the event is taking place in London. Many fans believe McIntyre may target Seth Rollins after his World Heavyweight Championship defense at the show.

Rumors indicate that McIntyre could return as a heel character, setting up a feud with The Visionary, possibly leading to a clash at SummerSlam 2023.

#2 John Cena makes his surprise return at MITB 2023

John Cena is a 16-time world champion

John Cena is also rumored to make a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 2023. Recent sightings of Cena filming a movie in London, UK, have sparked speculation among the WWE Universe about his potential comeback.

If Cena does make his return at MITB, it could set the stage for a match at SummerSlam 2023. Rumors have circulated about a potential showdown between Cena and Logan Paul at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Interestingly, Paul is already scheduled to participate in the MITB ladder match, which adds to the anticipation of Cena's surprise appearance.

#1 Brock Lesnar returns to cost Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar emerged victorious at Night of Champions 2023

Brock Lesnar is another massive star that fans are hoping to see make a return at Money in the Bank 2023. The Beast Incarnate's potential appearance could be aimed at interfering in Cody Rhodes' match against Dominik Mysterio and costing Rhodes the victory.

Lesnar's last match took place at Night of Champions 2023, where he defeated The American Nightmare. Reports suggest that their feud is far from over, and the company is planning a trilogy bout between The Beast and Rhodes at SummerSlam in August.

If Lesnar does return at MITB 2023, it would not only provide a thrilling surprise for the fans but also escalate the intensity of the ongoing feud between Rhodes and Lesnar.

