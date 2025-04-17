5 WWE stars with whom Seth Rollins can re-form The Shield at WrestleMania 41

After weeks of buildup on WWE RAW and SmackDown, Seth Rollins is scheduled to face Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The Visionary has added another layer to the story by hinting at a potential alliance with Paul Heyman.

In addition, the reference to The Shield was made during the recent go-home episode of WWE RAW for Mania, when Seth Rollins struck the back of the OTC with a steel chair.

In this article, we will discuss five WWE stars with whom Seth Rollins could reform The Hounds of Justice at the Showcase of Immortals.

Seth Rollins might reform The Shield with #5. The Rock & #4. John Cena

Seth Rollins' Triple Threat match is scheduled for the main event of WrestleMania 41 on Night 1. This increases the likelihood that Rollins could be involved with The Rock and John Cena on Night 2 of the Shows of the Shows. In a recent interview, the Visionary didn't consider selling his soul to the Final Boss.

This suggests that Rollins may reveal his true intentions at the Grandest Stage of Them All by aiding the Franchise Player in dethroning Cody Rhodes. It could potentially lead to Rollins re-forming The Shield with them.

#3. Paul Heyman and Rollins might do the unthinkable at WrestleMania 41

WWE has already hinted at an alliance between Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman. So it's probable that at WrestleMania 41, fans might witness a double turn when the Wiseman will betray both CM Punk & Roman Reigns to re-form the Shield with Seth Rollins.

Also, as the Special Counsel owes a favor to Rollins, he might pay back the favor to him by aiding him at Mania, leading to their potential alliance.

#2. Becky Lynch might return and join hands with her real-life husband

Becky Lynch is currently on hiatus from WWE. The Irish star has recently confirmed that she is no longer wrestling, but she plans to return to the squared circle someday. This assures fans that they will witness Becky’s comeback as a wrestler, although it won’t be anytime soon.

There is an assumption that Lynch could make her return at WrestleMania 41 and join hands with Seth Rollins to reform The Shield. This alliance could be a great way to bring Becky Lynch back to the company and leverage the popularity of the power couple on WWE television.

#1. Fans may get The OG Shield flashbacks at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will both contest in the triple-threat main event match against CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. Amid this, recent reports suggest that fans may witness some flashback moments of The Shield, as Seth and Roman might reunite for a bit to take down the Voice of the Voiceless.

Additionally, this indicates that Rollins may reunite with the OTC at WrestleMania, which will truly be a moment for the fans of the Hounds of Justice to witness.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More