5 WWE stars The Rock could confront on his SmackDown return this week

WWE announced that The Rock will appear on SmackDown this Friday night. This will be the Final Boss' first main roster appearance since the RAW premiere on Netflix on January 6. What the WWE legend will do on the blue brand remains to be seen, but his appearance could be a sign that he will work WrestleMania 41 amid speculation that he would skip the premium live event this year.

That said, we take a look at five WWE stars The Rock could confront on his SmackDown return this week.

#5. Drew McIntyre has asked The Rock for a favor

SmackDown superstar Drew McIntyre (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The Scottish Warrior is preparing for the Elimination Chamber match, where the winner will become the No.1 contender to Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre and The Rock had a backstage interaction during the RAW premiere on Netflix. Drew recently opened up about how important the WWE legend's advice has been to his career and revealed that he asked The Rock for a favor.

Thus, the two could have a segment either in the ring or backstage, with that favor being part of their conversation. Should The Rock have a face turn, he could deny Drew the favor, but if he comes back as a heel, he could help The Scottish Warrior with that favor, which could be related to the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

#4. Jacob Fatu could turn on Solo Sikoa

He appears frustrated with Solo Sikoa. After missing the opportunity to enter the Elimination Chamber match, he is expected to turn on Solo and start a feud with him.

As for The Rock, he could reveal himself as the leader of the new Bloodline, and kick Sikoa out of faction after ordering Jacob Fatu to assault him.

#3. Solo Sikoa is expected to turn face soon

Since his loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat, he has been at a crossroads. The expectation is that he will make a face turn and face Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41.

Sikoa is expected to be on SmackDown and confront The Rock, with The Final Boss taking a shot at him for failing as the leader of The Bloodline. He could even kick him out of the faction and announce that he would take over the faction.

That way, he will allow Solo to have a face turn and reunite with Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn going forward.

#2. Nick Aldis could be replaced by Ava as the SmackDown GM

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The SmackDown GM has done a great job on the blue brand, even though he has to deal with a lot of challenges, including Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes' rivalry, KO's heel turn, and more.

As the Road to WrestleMania continues, he could have another problem to deal with: The Rock himself. Amid speculation that his daughter Ava, who is the NXT GM, will take more responsibilities on the main roster, The Final Boss could have a backstage segment with Nick Aldis, telling him that his position as SmackDown GM is not that safe.

Of course, if Aldis is replaced by Ava at some point in the future, he will be able to make an in-ring return, which he has already teased.

#1. Cody Rhodes will be on SmackDown this Friday

The American Nightmare will be on SmackDown on Friday and will team up with Damian Priest and Braun Strowman to take on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu.

The reigning champion could have a face-off with The Rock, where The Final Boss could turn heel again and announce that he will come after him at WrestleMania 41.

On that occasion, WWE Creative would need to decide what would happen with the winner of the Elimination Chamber match, or they could just make it a Triple Threat match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

