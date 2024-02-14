5 WWE stars The Rock must confront on SmackDown this week

The Rock will be present on SmackDown this week. The Great One will return to the blue brand alongside Roman Reigns to write the next chapter in the ongoing Bloodline saga. Both men had gone back and forth with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

The Rock previously appeared on the February 2, 2024, edition of the blue brand. The People’s Champion replaced Cody in the main event of WrestleMania XL against Roman, only for the WWE Universe to rally behind The American Nightmare in the ultimate show of support.

Expand Tweet

While we anxiously await the upcoming episode of SmackDown, let’s take a look at the five WWE Superstars who could interact with The Rock on the blue brand:

#5. Grayson Waller could acknowledge The Bloodline

Grayson Waller is a head magnet. The Moment Maker was involved in a social media spat with The Rock a couple of months ago. Waller even extended an invitation to The Brahma Bull for a SmackDown appearance. Now, he is apparently trying to make amends with The Great One.

Waller is clearly talking in a different tone on social media when it comes to The Great One, even referring to The Rock as “boss” ahead of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. An interaction between the two superstars would definitely make for great television.

#4. Logan Paul is team Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul was once a major collaborator with The Rock. The social media megastar even got a cameo in the Baywatch movie, which was cut from the official release. The pair had a falling out after the controversial Japan vlog incident and have not looked eye to eye since.

Logan made it clear that he was team Cody Rhodes by posting his reaction to the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. The current United States Champion also took a subtle shot at The People’s Champion last week on SmackDown. With that being said, fans would love to see a reunion between the two former collaborators this Friday.

#3. Cody Rhodes needs to confront The Rock

Cody Rhodes was the victim of an unwarranted assault by The Rock last Thursday. The American Nightmare was slapped right across the face by The Brahma Bull. The assault prompted a swift reaction from Seth Rollins, who got into a verbal spat with the former WWE Champion.

While Cody is not advertised for the upcoming edition of the blue brand, he might show up unannounced to confront the fresh-looking Bloodline. Who knows, we may see both Cody and Rollins show up together to confirm the rumored tag team match between the four superstars at The Show of Shows.

#2. Randy Orton has some unfinished business with Solo Sikoa

Randy Orton joined SmackDown just to get his hands on The Bloodline. The Viper even got a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Unfortunately, Randy's hopes of becoming a 15-time World Champion were shattered by Solo Sikoa.

Assuming Triple H has plans for both men to compete at a PLE, Orton may bump into the entire Bloodline this week on SmackDown. Fans might even get to see a back-and-forth exchange on the microphone between The Viper and The Great One 20 years after they first crossed paths inside a WWE ring.

#1. LA Knight could have a massive confrontation with The Rock

When LA Knight first started gaining popularity, fans could not help but notice traces of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in his promos. Turned out, the Megastar looked up to these two legends of the business growing up. Knight even had The Rock deliver his iconic “It Doesn’t Matter” catchphrase on him at a reality TV show.

It is not hard to imagine the massive numbers WWE could pull with a promo battle between The Rock and LA Knight. Both men are exceptional talkers on the microphone. They exude charisma and confidence like no other. Additionally, Knight already has a tense history with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He might just add The Great One to his list.

What do you want to see The Rock do on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE