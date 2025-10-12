5 WWE stars Triple H buried at Crown Jewel 2025

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is officially in the books, and fans around the world have not been able to stop talking about it. The premium live event featured some of the most incredible showdowns that ended up making headlines all around the globe, and the aftermath is now set for RAW, which is set to emanate from Perth.Crown Jewel changed the landscape of the company. From the Quarterback of WWE losing to the World Heavyweight Champion, to The Bloodline story once again stealing the spotlight, the PLE sowed seeds for a number of new storylines and matches in the future.After some incredible performances, several superstars had their heads up high walking out of the arena, regardless of a win or a loss. However, some of them were completely buried at the PLE, and would need a lot of work to do in order to get back in the position that they were in. Let’s check out a few names that The Game ended up burying at the PLE.#5 &amp; #4. Asuka and Kairi SaneThe Kabuki Warriors battled the team of IYO SKY and Australia’s own, Rhea Ripley, at Crown Jewel. While millions around the world already knew how the match would turn out, considering Ripley’s involvement in the match, it ended up being a disaster for Asuka and Sane.From minor botches to the big loss, the Kabuki Warriors failed to impress the fans, and their momentum has undoubtedly taken a major hit, completely burying them at Crown Jewel.#3. Roman ReignsThe OTC Roman Reigns walked in at Crown Jewel with confidence. With the Australian crowd turning on their own star, Bronson Reed, to root for Reigns’ victory, the latter had everything on his side. However, just as everyone expected, the Australian Street Fight featured a number of interferences.From Bron Breakker making his way out to The Usos making their presence felt, the match turned into chaos for a few minutes. However, the ending moments of the battle stunned the world when Jey Uso accidentally speared Roman Reigns through the table, which helped Bronson Reed pin the OTC. This was a major setback in Reigns’ momentum and ended up burying him at the PLE.#2. Tiffany StrattonThe WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton went face-to-face with the Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel. With the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship on the line, the match had millions around the world on the edge of their seats waiting to witness the action unfold between both champions.Stephanie Vaquer ended up with a victory in the match and continued her incredible ride that she has been on. However, the victory for Vaquer ended up burying Stratton, and the latter now needs some big feuds to get the spotlight back on her following Crown Jewel.#1. QB1 of WWE - Cody RhodesThe American Nightmare Cody Rhodes walked in as the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion, trying to make history by continuing his reign and dominating as the Quarterback of the company. However, the Undisputed WWE Champion couldn’t keep his momentum running during his match with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.While Rhodes made some bold statements throughout the buildup to the match, the Visionary ended up making headlines with his performance. From a cost-to-coast head up to kicking out of a Cross Rhodes from the top rope, Rollins completely delivered a stellar performance and left the world stunned.After pinning Rhodes, Rollins not only became the WWE Crown Jewel Champion, but indeed proved why he deserved to be the top guy of the company. And the fact that Rollins didn’t take help from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed ended up making the victory even sweeter. With a new era ushering in, time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.