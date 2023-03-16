5 WWE Superstars currently missing from TV and the reasons why

With WWE's biggest event of the year on the horizon, it's hard not to be in high spirits if you're a wrestling fan. After all, it's WrestleMania season – the time of year when anything can (and in some cases is expected to) happen.

Sadly, this article pertains to a less-than-joyous sort of topic: the whereabouts of a few missing WWE Superstars you may or may not have forgotten about.

So without further ado and in the interest of being a total buzzkill, here are five WWE Superstars currently missing from TV and the reasons why.

#5. The Glorious Robert Roode has been out of action due to injuries since last year

The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) made their triumphant return to WWE programming on the June 6 edition of Monday Night RAW last year.

Unfortunately for them, Omos was just a wee bit shy of 10 seconds removed from defeating Cedric Alexander. Omos and MVP confronted the former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions during their interview. Porter read the duo the riot act, which resulted in a kick to the face from Ziggler.

It would soon be revealed that The Glorius One was sidelined with his initial injury in September of last year. However, it was recently reported that Roode is now recovering from neck surgery. This marks the 2nd injury known to the public thus far.

#4. Naomi is reportedly sidelined with a shoulder injury

While it hasn't been a full year yet, it seems like forever and a day since the last time we saw Naomi on WWE Programming.

As you've probably heard by now, she and fellow tag team partner Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) walked away from the company due to creative differences in May of 2022.

Since then, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been involved in numerous projects outside of wrestling, but her WWE return remains a mystery.

According to several sources, Naomi is currently recovering from a shoulder injury. This report is backed up by a quote from her close friend, Ariane Andrew (Cameron).

"So, she (Trinity Fatu/Naomi) is recovering from shoulder surgery and you know, I want her to answer the question for herself (of what’s next for her). I know she's recovering from shoulder surgery... But, I'm super proud of her. That's my sister from another mister and I think you have to ask her for yourself how she's feeling. See if her shoulder is feeling good because she's recovering right now. Ask her that question."

#3. Nikkita Lyons is out of action due to a torn ACL

Prior to her injury, The Lioness was quick to establish herself as one of NXT's next breakout stars.

Most recently, she aligned herself with Zoey Stark, and for a short while the duo looked to take the women's tag division by storm... that is, until Stark up and turned heel by attacking her former partner after a failed attempt to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

Although Stark and Lyons continued their feud in the weeks following the aforementioned attack, it wouldn't be that long before Nikkita was forced to step away from the ring due to a real-life injury she sustained in January.

#2. WWE's resident national treasure R-Truth is currently inactive due to a torn quad

If you're wondering why WWE programming has gotten a little less funny recently, it may have something to do with Truth not being present on your TV screen. If you're wondering why, it's reportedly because of a torn quad.

Prior to his injury, the former two-time WWE United States Champion frequented NXT. Sadly, this is where Truth was sidelined.

His most recent appearance saw him take on Grayson Waller, and it should be noted that Truth was looking pretty good before an outside dive resulted in the match concluding due to injury.

A return to the ring for Truth hasn't been set in stone, but that's sure to change soon.

#1. Bray Wyatt has been absent due to a physical issue

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw The All Mighty @fightbobby taunts #BrayWyatt to stop playing kids games and instead face him like a man. The All Mighty @fightbobby taunts #BrayWyatt to stop playing kids games and instead face him like a man. #WWERaw https://t.co/uYtdSeBdsE

At the time of writing this article, a match between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley at The Show of Shows has yet to be made official or canceled. In layman's terms, that means it's still up in the air.

Wyatt began feuding with Lashley following this year's Elimination Chamber event, and while we've seen a bit of physicality, the feud has mainly consisted of back-and-forth verbal attacks and mind games.

In regards to his absence, several sources state that the former two-time WWE Universal Champion has been off TV due to physical issues. While there hasn't been any word on the specifics, let's hope this isn't anything that can't be overcome.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes