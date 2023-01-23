5 WWE Superstars who looked completely different without their beards

Over the years, WWE Superstars have been changing their looks every time they undergo character switches. Whether it be the attire they’re wearing or their physical appearance, such an alteration is a requisite for them to look the part.

For male wrestlers, one of the things that they usually tweak is their facial hair. It is one of the factors that contribute to the persona that they are portraying.

To that end, it would come as a surprise to fans to see their favorite superstars minus their bearded and mustachioed looks.

Here are five WWE Superstars who are almost unrecognizable without their beards.

#5. Otis

Prior to becoming the other half of The Alpha Academy, WWE Superstar Otis started getting noticed as part of the now-disbanded tag team known as Heavy Machinery. He, alongside his then-tag partner Tucker, attempted to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships but failed.

Both don beards during their run as tag partners until their disbandment after Tucker's betrayal. By the time Otis created an alliance with Chad Gable to form The Alpha Academy, he shaved off that beard and even cut his hair short. It's almost the same look that he had during his amateur wrestling days.

#4. Jinder Mahal

The Modern Day Maharaja sure has that menacing look with the beard, but one would say otherwise without that facial hair.

Jinder Mahal made it to the main roster in 2011, and it wasn’t long before he was established as a heel. The WWE Superstar was clean-shaven back then and even had a pre-match getup. He also had this gimmick where he would set his sights on other superstars whom he found embarrassing.

Alongside Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre, he was part of the faction 3MB. After his release from the company in 2014, he made a comeback in 2016 and worked his way to becoming the WWE champion in May 2017. Since his return, the change in physique has been very much noticeable, including the beard that he maintained.

However, his recent return to NXT has seen him with shorter facial hair. Nonetheless, that scruffy look still works.

#3. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman seemed harmless rather than a menacing monster without the beard

Braun Strowman, without that bushy beard of his, is indeed unrecognizable. The WWE Universe is already well-acquainted with The Monster of All Monsters’ hairy jawline, as this adds to his menacing persona.

However, the WWE Superstar posted a picture back in 2018 where he was completely clean-shaven. In the post, Strowman went on to ask fans what they thought of his "wayback Wednesday" post.

Aside from that beardless look, he had a bit of weight back then, which is completely different from the present-day Strowman. Growing that beard (and eventually getting ripped) certainly helped in his WWE career.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre also had a completely different look when he debuted 15 years ago.

In his first-ever match in WWE against Zack Ryder (billed as Brett Major at the time), he had a slimmer physique with long hair but none of the facial follicles. He went on to win that match and, at the same time, and established himself as a heel.

He continued portraying the villain during his stint as a member of 3MB until his initial release from the promotion in 2014.

Fast forward to today, the now-dubbed Scottish Warrior has changed for the better. He’s more jacked than ever before and even has this grungy look to complete the part.

#1. Bray Wyatt

Before embracing the Bray Wyatt persona, he wrestled in WWE as a member of the collective known as The Nexus carrying the moniker Husky Harris.

The WWE Superstar donned typical in-ring gear with minimal facial hair, which is a far cry from what he currently portrays. Growing that beard paired with those dreadlocks sure helped a lot in reigniting his career. Bray debuted on WWE NXT as the leader of the Wyatt Family.

