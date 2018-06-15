5 WWE Superstars who can return at Money in the Bank 2018

These five could really make an impact if they return at Money in the Bank 2018.

Could Brock Lesnar return at Money in the Bank?

WWE's Money in the Bank 2018 PPV will be the second dual-branded PPV (apart from the Big 4 PPVs) of 2018 after Backlash.

Last year's Money in the Bank had its fair share of controversies as Carmella won the briefcase, but with a little help from James Ellsworth, which did not please a majority of the IWC.

This year's Money in the Bank PPV will see Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, The Miz, Rusev, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and one member from The New Day, compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The women's Money in the Bank ladder match will see Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, Naomi, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon compete to win the briefcase and a shot at the Women's title.

In singles matches, AJ Styles will once again defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias will battle Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental title, Ronda Rousey will get her first shot at the RAW Women's Championship when she faces off against Nia Jax, and Asuka will challenge Carmella for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

There have been several Superstars who've been on the sidelines and who we haven't seen in the WWE in months; which wrestlers could return on this Sunday?

#1 Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan was the RAW Tag Team Champion with Seth Rollins before his injury

The storyline of Jason Jordan as Kurt Angle's kayfabe son wasn't as appreciated as WWE would've hoped it to be, but Jordan as an annoying, entitled son of the GM, was beginning to grow on fans until the injury that has kept him out.

Jordan won the Raw Tag Team belt, teaming up with Seth Rollins, but the duo lost the belts to The Bar and the former American Alpha went off to get operated on a neck injury.

Rumors have suggested that Jordan will return anytime around Money in the Bank, with the latest rumor suggesting that he will feud with Baron Corbin on RAW.