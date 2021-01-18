5 WWE Superstars who have surprisingly never been in a Royal Rumble match 

The annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view is now less than two weeks away and could contain some interesting shocks and surprises. Over the years there have been some incredible Royal Rumble entrants including Edge's shock return at last year's show and AJ Styles' debut back in 2016.

At present only a fraction of the 30 men and women have been announced for their respective Royal Rumble matches which means that there is plenty of room for surprise returns and entrants.

Despite many of the stars on this list being part of the company for several years, all of them are yet to make an appearance in the annual Royal Rumble match. Could 2021 be the year that these stars are finally used in the over-the-top-rope battle royal?

#5. Former SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has never entered a Royal Rumble match

Shane McMahon has been part of WWE for several decades, even though the son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took a break from the company for a number of years.

McMahon has been part of The Greatest Royal Rumble match, which took place back in 2018 when the company traveled to Saudi Arabia. This is the only Rumble match that the former SmackDown Commissioner has been part of in his career.

McMahon has been the main person behind some of the biggest segments in WWE history and someone who has pulled off some immense stunts in the name of entertainment. It's hard to believe that he has never had the chance to enter the annual match and fight for a Championship match at WrestleMania.

At present, Shane McMahon is taking a hiatus from WWE after RAW Underground was seemingly canceled back in 2020. It's unknown as to whether or not the show will be brought back in some capacity later this year. Several stars who were part of the show have also been missing from WWE TV since the show was axed.

Shane McMahon has a lot of power in WWE and could pitch an angle where he returns at the Royal Rumble to be part of the Road to WrestleMania. McMahon has already had one of the best surprise returns of all time from back in 2016 and he could be another shock return this weekend if the decision is finally made to add him to a Royal Rumble match.