5 WWE superstars who are the best at putting younger talent

If you were up against these guys, there's a good chance you were going to be put over by them.

29 Jun 2017

The Undertaker has given a lot to the business of professional wrestling

One of the most important parts about being a professional wrestler is getting over with the fans, and that is something which is easier said than done. Not everyone manages it, but the ones that do all have one thing in common: they were put over by an older, more established superstar.

It is one of the unwritten rules of professional wrestling that you put over younger talent to ensure the future of the business is in good hands. Every WWE superstar who has ever made it big off of a veteran returns the favour when it’s time for a younger guy to make a splash.

But, who are the best guys when it comes to putting over young talent in the WWE? Which of the locker room veterans are the most skilled when it comes to ensuring that a youngster is taken seriously by the WWE Universe? Well, that’s what we’re here to find out.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 WWE superstars who are the best at putting over younger talent:

#5 Chris Jericho

Y2J is very selfless

If you look at Chris Jericho’s wrestling career, it is beyond impressive how he is managed to constantly reinvent his character and stay relevant in the business for such a long period of time. And, throughout his many incarnations, one thing has always remained constant – his ability to ensure younger talent can get over.

He recently did an amazing job with Kevin Owens to ensure that KO really connected with the WWE Universe. His last match against Owens just cemented the latter as someone to be taken very seriously in the business.

Even prior to that, he has played a major in part in the rise of a number of Superstars including Daniel Bryan. He might have won against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 32, but the rest of that program was the perfect stepping stone for The Phenomenal One to go on to better things as well.