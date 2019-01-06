5 WWE superstars who will return next week on Raw

In the list, we will look at those WWE superstars who will return next week on Raw and what they could be doing

This upcoming edition of Raw will be a special one and probably the one that can't be missed, as four WWE superstars will return to the red brand after a long time. And if you add John Cena in the list, then you've got a great show in store for you.

Also, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are scheduled to be in the attendance on Raw next week to honour “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at the age of 76.

#5 & 4 Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan has been absent from WWE TV for a long time. The same goes for Ric Flair. The last time we saw Hogan on Raw was in 2015. Since then the Hulkamania hasn’t been seen anywhere near WWE ring, expect at WWE Crown Jewel.

Now, Hulk Hogan is set to appear on Raw this coming Monday to honour the life of WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who sadly passed away at the age of 76. The same was made official by WWE earlier this week.

However, speaking of Ric Flair, his appearance on Raw next week hasn’t been confirmed by the company yet, but according to a report from PWInsider, Ric Flair will be in Florida next week. The possible reason for his appearance is told that he might join Hulk Hogan to honour the life of “Mean” Gene Okerlund.

As of now, I can’t say if Hulk Hogan will appear next week on Raw just to honour the late “Mean” Gene Okerlund, as it’ll be his first appearance on WWE TV, since Crown Jewel PPV, so maybe more things might play out as well next week.

