×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE superstars who will return next week on Raw

suman lata
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
184   //    06 Jan 2019, 20:01 IST

In the list, we will look at those WWE superstars who will return next week on Raw and what they could be doing
In the list, we will look at those WWE superstars who will return next week on Raw and what they could be doing

This upcoming edition of Raw will be a special one and probably the one that can't be missed, as four WWE superstars will return to the red brand after a long time. And if you add John Cena in the list, then you've got a great show in store for you.

Also, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are scheduled to be in the attendance on Raw next week to honour “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at the age of 76.

In the list, we will look at those WWE superstars who will return next week on Raw and what they could be doing.

#5 & 4 Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair

Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan has been absent from WWE TV for a long time. The same goes for Ric Flair. The last time we saw Hogan on Raw was in 2015. Since then the Hulkamania hasn’t been seen anywhere near WWE ring, expect at WWE Crown Jewel.

Now, Hulk Hogan is set to appear on Raw this coming Monday to honour the life of WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who sadly passed away at the age of 76. The same was made official by WWE earlier this week.

However, speaking of Ric Flair, his appearance on Raw next week hasn’t been confirmed by the company yet, but according to a report from PWInsider, Ric Flair will be in Florida next week. The possible reason for his appearance is told that he might join Hulk Hogan to honour the life of “Mean” Gene Okerlund.

As of now, I can’t say if Hulk Hogan will appear next week on Raw just to honour the late “Mean” Gene Okerlund, as it’ll be his first appearance on WWE TV, since Crown Jewel PPV, so maybe more things might play out as well next week.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw John Cena Braun Strowman Leisure Reading
suman lata
CONTRIBUTOR
5 things WWE must do on Raw next week
RELATED STORY
3 RAW Superstars who could be "fired up" by the Authority...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Must Do Next Week On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 strong possibilities when John Cena returns to RAW next...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena's return announced on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
4 RAW Superstars who Baron Corbin could fire next
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE got right on Raw this week (31st December,...
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial Things WWE Must Do Next Week on Raw
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who could return or debut on RAW after TLC
RELATED STORY
5 things Vince McMahon could be seriously planning to say...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us