51-year-old star to win the Royal Rumble after sudden WWE return in massive upset and challenge Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is rapidly approaching. The big show is set to be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27. Around six weeks out, tens of thousands of tickets have already been sold for the event.

All eyes are on the two Royal Rumble matches set to take place on the show. One will feature female stars, and the other will include male WWE Superstars. Both bouts will likely showcase a blend of current talents, the stars of tomorrow, and some legends making a surprise one-off appearance.

One legend who could return for more than a one-off is also somebody who could believably win the entire thing. The name in question is 51-year-old star The Rock. There's a strong chance that The People's Champion could make another return and go on to not only win the bout but challenge Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been a dream match for WWE fans for years. There has been constant speculation regarding the bout materializing since Reigns turned heel and became a top star in the company.

While fans expect popular names like LA Knight or Cody Rhodes to win the massive 30-man affair, The People's Champion could emerge victorious in a surprise upset. From there, the two cousins could headline WrestleMania 40 Night Two in Philadelphia.

Two WWE stars have been confirmed for the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match

While The Rock's return and victory in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match certainly isn't impossible, there is no confirmation he would even attend the show. Instead, as of now, only two superstars have been confirmed for the high-stakes contest.

The first WWE Superstar to enter the race was former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare wants to right the wrongs of WrestleMania 39 by earning a rematch against Roman Reigns and, this time, leave The Show of Shows as champion. This will effectively finish his story.

The other wrestler to announce his participation in the big-time bout is a man who recently returned to the promotion, CM Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless confirmed his entry on Monday Night RAW this week and teased potentially challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Expand Tweet

Naturally, more names will announce their entries in the coming weeks. Rhodes and Punk may be the frontrunners to win the entire thing, but as they say, anything can happen in WWE. This means anybody could win the star-studded match next month.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.