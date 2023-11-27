51-year-old WWE star who returned alongside Randy Orton and CM Punk to quietly join major group? Checking the possibility

Randy Orton and CM Punk weren’t the only superstars who made their illustrious WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. R-Truth also made his comeback from his quad injury at the November 25 Premium Live Event.

It is possible that the 51-year-old star could join Alpha Academy following his return to WWE. Truth was involved in a segment featuring Pretty Deadly, Alpha Academy, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Watch the segment below:

He stopped the war of words between Otis, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson and even told Akira Tozawa to break out some new dance moves. The angle can potentially lead to R-Truth’s induction into Alpha Academy by Chad Gable on WWE RAW this week.

WWE is reportedly looking to break away Chad Gable from Alpha Academy and put him on a solo run. R-Truth can possibly take up Gable’s place and become a mentor of sorts to Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa on the red brand.

Did Randy Orton and CM Punk interact with each other at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

Randy Orton and CM Punk made their epic comeback this past Saturday in Chicago. The Viper arrived as the fifth and final member of Team Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre for the Men’s WarGames match.

Punk made his huge return after the main event. Fan cam footage showed Randy Orton and CM Punk doing each other’s pose and waving at each other several minutes after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 went off the air.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

WWE announced that the Viper and the Straight Edge Superstar will be at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, for the November 27 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Sportskeeda will have complete coverage of the show as it airs.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here