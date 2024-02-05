52-year-old star to go on hiatus after getting assaulted by Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley might not be pleased with The Judgment Day right now, especially after none of her teammates showed up to save her from Nia Jax’s attack on the post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night RAW. Keeping that in mind, she might take action to bring the faction back on track.

Lately, the men in The Judgment Day have been focused on R-Truth. While JD McDonagh never wanted Truth in the faction, the others had started to enjoy his antics. However, on the latest episode of WWE RAW, all four men attacked Truth. However, the WWE veteran turned it around in his favor by claiming the attack was an invitation for him to join the group.

It’s possible that Rhea would put a full stop to these shenanigans on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The Ripley-led faction was known primarily for its dominance over WWE, but Truth’s antics have added a comical angle to the faction's storyline. Rhea Ripley is almost constantly annoyed, and the men are distracted by R-Truth.

The Women’s World Champion can attack Truth on the red show, injuring him enough to send him away for a month or two. Later, R-Truth can return to unite with The Miz and set up a Tag Team Title match with The Judgment Day.

In his attempts to become a member of The Judgment Day, Truth has cost Damian Priest a victory against Drew McIntyre. He was also responsible for JD McDonagh’s limited time in the ring at the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Rhea Ripley opens up about a dream match against Becky Lynch

When Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, many thought she would challenge Rhea Ripley. However, she challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship, leaving The Eradicator without a challenger.

Now, Becky Lynch has had her eye on Ripley for a while, and the former even cut a segment recently where she acknowledged Mami but also expressed her intentions to defeat the latter.

Recently, Ripley also shared her thoughts regarding a potential showdown with Becky:

"I mean, obviously, it would mean the world; Becky's [the] one that I watched before I made it to WWE, and then, even when I was in WWE. She's [the] one that I've paid close attention to, and she's made so much history herself. I would love to step into the ring with her. But also, on the other hand, Becky, how does it feel stepping in the ring with Rhea? Are you excited? Are you nervous? Are you scared? Are you doubting yourself? Because, maybe, you should!"

It would be interesting to see who Ripley faces at The Show of Shows this April.

Do you want Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40? Share your views in the comments section below!

