58-year-old legend to lead revolt against Roman Reigns and break up The Bloodline? Analyzing the possibility

It seems Roman Reigns will face The Rock at WrestleMania 40 based on the events that unfolded on the latest edition of SmackDown. While WWE hinting at this potential match on Friday Night SmackDown has received plenty of negative reactions, the chances of the Stamford-based promotion going ahead with this match seem likely.

Hence, if Reigns does face The Rock, he indeed has plenty to worry about. Not only will The Tribal Chief's coveted title be under threat, but the future of The Bloodline will also be in jeopardy in a feud against The Rock. A 58-year-old former WWE Superstar could return and help The Brahma Bull destroy The Bloodline.

The former superstar who could make his return is Rikishi. If Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is made official for WrestleMania 40, fans could witness Rikishi's return and revolt against The Bloodline. He could also pull Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa out of the heel faction, and that would leave Reigns with no one apart from Paul Heyman.

By doing so, The Samoan Stinker could once again say that he did it for The Rock. While the angle is speculative, if something like this happens, it will be nostalgic for many people in the WWE Universe. In the coming weeks on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how the storyline involving Reigns progresses.

Wrestling veteran would like to see Roman Reigns face WWE legend at Elimination Chamber 2024

When WWE hinted at Roman Reigns vs. The Rock on SmackDown, several fans revolted on social media and mentioned that they wanted to see Cody Rhodes finish his story. This revolt went a step further when fans in the arena began chanting "Rocky Su**s" during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

While WWE has shown no signs of change yet, wrestling veteran Booker T recently mentioned he would like to see Reigns vs. The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2024. During an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan suggested that The Tribal Chief could face The Brahma Bull at the PLE in Perth, Australia. Booker T agreed and said:

"I like it. I like the idea. I like the idea. That's a great idea."

You can watch the podcast below:

Given the negative reactions WWE has received, it will be interesting to see if they make a change to their plans. The coming weeks in the Stamford-based promotion will be very exciting to observe.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at the Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

