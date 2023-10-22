59-time champion to return and turn heel after 12 years to help Roman Reigns defeat LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility 

LA Knight will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a blockbuster match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. However, The Megastar could succumb to a heartbreaking loss due to a 59-time champion's interference.

The superstar in question is none other than R-Truth. The former 24/7 champion has been out of action for almost a year now due to a quad injury. However, it was reported earlier that he is medically cleared to return to the ring. Hence, the 51-year-old star's potential comeback is seemingly on the horizon.

Given the fact that Truth is a real-life best friend of Roman Reigns, it would not be surprising if he made a potential comeback at Crown Jewel 2023 to help The Tribal Chief prevail over Knight.

The former United States Champion has been a babyface in WWE since 2011. However, the creative team could have him turn heel for the first time in 12 years at the event to help his friend, Roman Reigns, retain his title. Truth could make his presence felt during the championship match to cost Knight a potential win at Crown Jewel 2023.

R-Truth's take on the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

R-Truth shared his honest opinion of Roman Reigns in an earlier interview. Speaking on HOT 97, the veteran heaped huge praise on The Tribal Chief before revealing how The Head of the Table is behind the scenes.

"He’s so humble. There's times that he’s helped me out, all kinds of ways, all around the spectrum. I’ve witnessed him help everybody out. His family and a lot of Samoans are like that, he’s helped out so many people. Me and him were on the road, like, from the time he came in with The Shield, we were linked together for some reason and when he got that status and rose up, he insisted, he said ‘bro, I’m going to get a bus for us,’ and he already included me on the bus."

Do you want Reigns to defeat LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.