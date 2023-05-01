6 current WWE women who are absent from TV and the reason why

A few female superstars in WWE are currently missing in action for various reasons. While some range from unfortunate injuries, some absences come on a lighter note.

For this list, we are going to tackle 6 women who are currently absent from WWE programming and uncover the reasons why.

#6: Fans have not seen Carmella since March this year

One of the lighter notes for this list is Carmella, who even made her return at the beginning of the year. She was sidelined for a bit last year after an injury during a house show and eventually revealed she suffered an ectopic pregnancy and miscarriage.

She then began teaming up with Chelsea Green and was even slated to appear at WrestleMania 39, but she was suddenly pulled from shows leading up to the event and 'Mania itself. As recently revealed, Carmella's current absence is due to pregnancy. Revealing that she found out about the fortunate news in March this year.

#5: Alexa Bliss has not been seen since WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The last time fans saw Alexa Bliss was at this year's Royal Rumble. During the event, she was unable to defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship and even had another encounter with Uncle Howdy at the end of the match.

Bliss then revealed that she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. Still, she has since received treatment for it. Aside from the initial skin cancer and recovery, another reported reason for her absence is that there are still no creative plans for her. However, reports have suggested a return might occur soon.

#4: Becky Lynch was betrayed by Trish Stratus on her latest WWE appearance

Becky Lynch didn't have the best time in the Stamford-based promotion prior to her absence. After losing the Women's Tag Team Championship to Trish Stratus, who subbed in for Lita, Stratus betrayed her and has since continued to insult her on the Monday show.

According to reports, Becky Lynch's injury may be due to a foot injury. Additionally, her absence may also be to prolong her storyline with Trish. During a previous RAW episode, the WWE Hall of Famer even claimed The Man's absence was because she found it difficult to manage to be a mother and wrestler.

#3: Charlotte Flair was last seen on WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair was absent in the first half of 2022 to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo. She returned in December to win back the SmackDown Women's title, but her absence came a few months later. On WrestleMania 39, she lost the title to Rhea Ripley and has not been seen since.

According to reports, she has notified WWE about her leave already. Stating that she wanted to take time off to travel with her husband. It remains to be seen when she will make her return to the program.

#2: Ronda Rousey was also last seen on WrestleMania 39

Another superstar who was last seen performing at WrestleMania 39 was Ronda Rousey. Fans last saw her for the Women's Showcase match, where she won a tag team bout with partner Shayna Baszler. The former UFC fighter even received criticism from fans about her limited time in the match, but there's a valid reason to explain her performance.

Ronda Rousey's absence has been linked to a previous injury she sustained. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she fractured her elbow prior to this year's Show of Shows.

#1: Shayna Baszler's latest WWE appearance also occurred at this year's Show of Shows

The last entry on this list is also the third woman who was absent after performing at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. During the aforementioned Women's Showcase match, many fans noted that Shayna Baszler may have experienced some problems at the end of the match. This may be the reason for her absence.

With this in mind, Shayna Baszler's absence may be due to an ankle injury. However, a report from Dave Meltzer has also noted that her absence is tied to her tag team partner Ronda.

