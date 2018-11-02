×
6 Infamous comments in wrestling history

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
210   //    02 Nov 2018, 02:55 IST


Steve Austin
Steve Austin

Professional wrestling thrives as much on the action inside the ring, as it does on the comments hurled by the wrestlers against each other. They get their adrenaline pumping and more applause from the crowd which further motivates them in their performance.

Wrestling history is littered with verbal insults and below-the-belt remarks. They make us cringe and applaud at the same time. Few of them are done within the limits of their character, other times they come out of it.

Here are six of the most infamous wrestling comments of all time.

#6. 'Unless Booker T got real short and real fat real fast, you ain't no Booker T'

Steve Austin was insulting Booker T on an episode of SmackDown in 2001. Tazz was commentating and thought he had enough of Austin’s insulting words. He headed to the ring to confront Austin. On seeing him in the ring, Austin said, “Unless Booker T got real short, and real fat, real quick, you ain't no Booker T!”

One could see the sadness in Tazz’s face, and the realisation that his place was now behind the desk.

#5. 'The only reason you were WWE champion for a year is because Triple H didn't want to work Tuesdays'

The wrestlers of ECW and John 'Bradshaw' Layfield shared a hostile relationship. JBL got a chance to air his views on 2005's ECW One Night Stand, where he spoke about bounced cheques and business practices of ECW and Paul Heyman.

Heyman who was present at the event delivered a powerful rebuttal to JBL. He said, “The only reason you were WWE Champion for a year is because Triple H didn't want to work Tuesdays!”

This must have left a scar on JBL, and left his head hanging in shame.

#4. 'You are a parody of wrestling'

John Cena and Daniel Bryan were polar opposites as professional wrestlers. During Miz TV on Raw in 2013, they stood in the rings and exchanged few words. He wore a t-shirt, similar to that of Cena with 'The Champ Is Here' printed on the front. 

Bryan told Cena, “This shirt is a parody of you, because I think you are a parody of wrestling.” Many fans shared the same view as Bryan.

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
