6 Interesting unknown-facts about the SummerSlam pay-per-view (Part II)

Kevin Roger FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.20K // 19 Jul 2018, 22:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam is one of WWE’s longest-running Pay Per Views

We continue the countdown of the six Interesting unknown-facts about the SummerSlam pay-per-view in this next part.

We have seen the facts who made the cut in our first part of this list. But what are these interesting unknown-facts of the SummerSlam in this next part?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

SummerSlam is one of WWE’s longest-running Pay Per Views, and it is one of the legendary ‘Big Four,’ another massive WWE show.

This year's SummerSlam will feature superstars from both brands Raw and SD Live. It will take place on August 19, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will be the thirty-first event under the SummerSlam chronology.

If you are a major WWE fan, you are sure to enjoy these 12 interesting facts about SummerSlam. Let us not waste any more time, and let's just find it out!

#6 There was no winner in the first-ever match

It went back and forth but while the Bulldogs did have the upper-hand near the end, they weren’t able to get the pin and the match ended in a 20-minute time draw

There have been all kinds of unique matches at SummerSlam. But whether it was a Ladder Match or a Street Fight, there has usually been a decisive winner. That wasn’t the case at the inaugural SummerSlam. In fact, the first match in the event’s history ended with a bit of a whimper. They say that there is nothing as dull in sports as a tie.

That’s why most major sports have overtime and extra innings so that they can determine a winner. Well, the WWE didn’t quite see it that way back in 1998 at the first ever SummerSlam event. Because at that first SummerSlam, the first ever match at the event actually ended in a draw!

The WWE Universe jam-packed Madison Square Garden. They were extra-pumped to see two of WWE’s premier tag teams, The British Bulldogs and The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers, clash in the opening bout. They weren’t disappointed, as the two teams put on a thrilling bout.

It went back and forth but while the Bulldogs did have the upper-hand near the end, they weren’t able to get the pin and the match ended in a 20-minute time draw.

1 / 6 NEXT