6 little-known facts about the SummerSlam pay-per-view (Part-I)

SummerSlam is one of the original "Big Four" pay-per-view events of WWE (along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series). The inaugural SummerSlam took place on August 29, 1988 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and was broadcast via pay-per-view. SummerSlam has been touted by WWE as their second biggest event of the year after WrestleMania. From 2009 to 2014, SummerSlam was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Since 2015, the event has taken place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

This year's SummerSlam will feature superstars from both brands Raw and SD Live. It will take place on August 19, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will be the thirty-first event under the SummerSlam chronology.

After defeating Nia Jax at Extreme Rules, Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss said she had beaten every woman on the Raw roster. Ronda Rousey, who Bliss had attacked at Money in the Bank costing her a championship match, came out from the crowd and attacked Bliss and Mickie James. Raw General Manager Kurt Angle then came out and stated that as Rousey had broken her suspension, she would be suspended for another week. Angle then scheduled Bliss to defend the title against Rousey at SummerSlam as long as Rousey did not attack Bliss again.

But what are the little-known facts about the SummerSlam pay-per-view? Read on!

#6 Most Consecutive SummerSlams

The Undertaker

When you think about a streak and The Undertaker, there is only one thing that comes to mind. And rightfully so, as The Undertaker's WrestleMania legacy is the greatest of its kind in the wrestling industry and created plenty of great matches and storylines, culminating in Brock Lesnar's epic victory over Taker at WrestleMania XXX to end it.

However, while not as impressive as his 21-0 WrestleMania streak, appearing in 14 consecutive SummerSlams from 1992-2005 shouldn’t just be dismissed either. Taker’s first SummerSlam match was at SummerSlam 1992 when he defeated Kamala. His last SummerSlam appearance came at the 2015 edition of the PPV where Taker defeated Brock Lesnar via submission.

Taker has had 14 matches at SummerSlam and has come out with 9 wins. It speaks to The Undertaker’s consistency, talent and work ethic. And his ability to continue to stand out among all the other superstars on the roster is one that the WWE Universe has continuously wanted to see for decades now.

