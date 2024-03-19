6 mainstream celebrities that could show up at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania features not only the company's top stars, dream matches, and various surprises but also some of the biggest names in mainstream media today. Various celebrities have appeared at the event throughout the years, whether that may be athletes, musicians, actors, and more.

This year, WrestleMania 40 will occur at Lincoln Financial Field in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. The city is the home of many iconic names from TV and sports, and fans could see some of them on the sidelines or more at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

For this list, we will look at six mainstream celebrities who could be present at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#6. KSI could attend WrestleMania for the second time in a row

One celebrity who was present at last year's WrestleMania was a famous British YouTuber and rapper, KSI, although he joined the action quite abruptly.

During the event, he surprised fans by revealing himself as the Prime mascot at ringside to help Logan Paul against Seth Rollins. This time around, he could have a more specific target.

KSI returned to WWE weeks ago on SmackDown, where he received an RKO from Randy Orton. A match has since been confirmed for the United States Championship, as Logan Paul will defend his title against Orton and Kevin Owens. At WrestleMania XL, JJ could target The Viper as revenge and help his business partner to retain the belt.

#5. Jason Kelce is one of Philadelphia's well-loved athletes

One of Philly's biggest pride and joys is the Philadelphia Eagle's Jason Kelce, who recently retired from the NFL after an illustrious 13-year career in the sport. While he is best known in football, it's also no secret that he enjoys watching WWE.

As mentioned above, WrestleMania 40 will occur at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Eagles. Jason could welcome the roster and even watch the sidelines during the event. However, he could also have a taste of the action like George Kittle from last year, wherein the San Francisco 49ers tight end helped Pat McAfee take down The Miz.

However, if Jason Kelce could be present in WWE, then it's safe to assume that his brother will be as well. The latter could even bring a plus one during the event.

#4. and #3. 2023's IT Couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has been mentioned in WWE

Expand Tweet

If Jason Kelce could be present at WrestleMania, then so is his younger brother Travis, who is signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. The latter has been more obvious when referencing WWE. He even garnered the attention of The Rock in the past and was invited by The Miz. If Travis Kelce appears, then it's also possible that he could bring a plus one, Taylor Swift.

Although Taylor Swift is not well-known to be a wrestling fan, she has ties to the sport. Aside from being mentioned by Paul Heyman, she also used to babysit Jeff Jarrett's children, a former WWE star and a wrestling legend. She was also called out in the past by Grayson Waller on social media. Interestingly, their paths could cross if the couple attends WrestleMania.

#2. Bad Bunny could perform once again inside a WWE ring

One celebrity who doesn't just settle for a simple appearance when going to WWE is Bad Bunny, and he has had several exciting moments. The Puerto Rican rapper appeared last year at WrestleMania 39 to help Rey Mysterio against Dominik. The musician was also in action at the 2023 Backlash.

With The Judgment Day in action at WrestleMania, somebody he has a long history with, Bunny could serve as another commentator or watch from the front row. He could get involved when he sees the group not wrestling fairly again during their six-pack ladder match.

#1. Sylvester Stallone plays an important role rooted in Philadelphia

Expand Tweet

Another celebrity who has an important role in Philadelphia is Sylvester Stallone, who played the iconic fictional boxer Rocky Balboa in the movie franchise of the same name. Although Sylvester is from New York City, the movie was set in Philly.

It's quite difficult to picture the 77-year-old getting involved in the action for WrestleMania, but he could have other roles to play. He could aid a superstar at ringside or even simply introduce the event.

Poll : Do you think we will see any celebrities get a WrestleMania moment this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion