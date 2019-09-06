6 Superstars who should switch brands in the rumoured 2019 WWE Draft

Both Daniel Bryan and reigning Universal Champion Seth Rollins could find themselves new homes later this year.

In just a few weeks, WWE is prepared to undergo a major change. Later this month, NXT will move to a two-hour long episode and be will be broadcast on the USA Network, while SmackDown Live will celebrate its 20th anniversary next month when it moves to FOX.

With the BlueBbrand set to make the big switch soon, rumours have circulated of the WWE wanting to end the Wild Card rule, and instead have two separate rosters of Superstars for RAW and SmackDown.

Additionally, with a rumoured draft set to take place next month, there's no shortage of stars who could make the jump.

Here are three SmackDown Live Superstars who should make the jump to RAW, as well as three RAW Superstars who should move to the Blue Brand.

#6 From SmackDown Live to RAW: Roman Reigns

Reigns could be returning to the red brand later this year.

Earlier this year, WWE made the bold choice to move Roman Reigns over to SmackDown in the Superstar Shake-up. For years, Vince McMahon has been trying to push him as the main face of WWE, but they decided to try rebuilding Reigns.

The move has worked in more ways than one. He's received more cheers and fewer boos from the fans, and his altercations with Daniel Bryan and to an extent, Buddy Murphy has been superb. Once that is done with, Reigns will need new foes, and the best bet may come on RAW

Not only that, but WWE might have more success in pushing Reigns as the main event face again if they put him back on the flagship program. With that said though, the company will be wanting a big name when SmackDown launches on FOX, a role that the Big Dog would fit perfectly.

