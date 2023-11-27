6 things that are new for CM Punk in WWE

CM Punk made his grand and surprising return to WWE after almost 10 years at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Straight Edge Superstar last competed in WWE in 2014, and a lot has changed since then, from Punk's relationship with the people in charge, the trajectory of his career, and the Stamford-based promotion itself.

For this list, we will look at six new things that have changed since CM Punk's return to WWE.

#6. New faces are in charge of WWE

Expand Tweet

A lot has changed in WWE's internal management from this year alone, and it has become a completely different landscape from when Punk was still in the company in 2014.

The first and most significant change is that the Stamford-based promotion is now under TKO Group Holdings, a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings. This company also owns the UFC.

When Punk was still in the company, Nick Khan still hadn't joined. Triple H didn't have a role backstage, let alone be the head of creative. The same goes for Shawn Michaels, who now serves as a producer and even the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

#5. Vince McMahon is no longer in the picture

Expand Tweet

Another significant change in WWE's landscape from 2014 to 2023 is Vince McMahon's position.

As mentioned above, there is already a new company owner, not Vince McMahon. Although he is still listed as the Executive Chairman of TKO, stars now answer principally to Triple H.

It has been known that CM Punk and Vince did not have the best relationship, especially regarding the former's exit, but that doesn't matter now. As reports, no one cared about McMahon's thoughts about Punk's return.

#4. The landscape of women's wrestling has changed

When CM Punk left, the female stars at the time were still referred to as Divas. It wasn't until a year later that the Women's Revolution took place and changed the scene of the women's division in the company.

In 2015, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) were called from NXT to join the main roster as part of the Women's Revolution. In 2016, the Divas Championship was abolished and replaced by the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, which was rebranded into the WWE Women's and World Titles earlier this year. Women also headlined WrestleMania 35 for the first time.

There is still much more room for improvement for the women's division in WWE today, but there has been a drastic difference from its 2014 version.

#3. A new face is running the place

When CM Punk left in 2014, one of his biggest rivals was John Cena. At the time, The Cenation Leader was the biggest star in the company and remained active throughout the years, but that has since changed.

Cena has lessened his WWE appearances and in-ring matches, focusing more on his role in Hollywood. The star that has taken his place as the face that runs the place is Roman Reigns, an opposite version of John's good person character.

The Tribal Chief may be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and hasn't been pinned in a singles match since 2020, but he is also the same as Cena in that he doesn't make regular appearances.

#2. NXT is now on a different level

Expand Tweet

RAW and SmackDown have experienced multiple changes since 2014, from roster changes to TV deals, schedules, and much more. Still, it's NXT that has had a more drastic change.

When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, the developmental brand was still in the early stages of legitimating itself. Takeover was just introduced, and it still aired on WWE Network. Now, it has a TV deal with USA Network, the same home of Monday Night RAW.

#1. CM Punk's former partner is now part of The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

A year before CM Punk left, he allied with Paul Heyman, which aided him in getting a match with The Undertaker in WrestleMania 29. Their pairing did not last long after the latter betrayed his client and began solely managing Brock Lesnar.

In 2023, Paul Heyman remained on just managing one star, but it's no longer The Beast. The former ECW owner has been managing Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline, which has led the group into some of their biggest moments.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here