6-time champion to become the new member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility 

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW could witness a huge surprise as a 6-time champion could finally join The Judgment Day.

The superstar in question is none other than Drew McIntyre. As you may know, The Scottish Psychopath joined forces with The Judgment Day leading up to the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. While Drew didn't officially join the heel faction that night, things could change on RAW.

Given Team Judgment Day faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes and his team at Survivor Series, The Judgment Day could blame The Archer of Infamy for their loss before turning on him.

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley could beat the daylights out of Priest, after which they could introduce McIntyre as their new member.

While the 6-time champion stormed off the arena following the main event match at Survivor Series, he could return and replace The Archer of Infamy in the group, much to the shock of WWE fans.

However, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

What is scheduled for WWE RAW tonight?

The post-Survivor Series edition of RAW will be aired live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Tonight's show will feature the fallout from the recently concluded Premium Live Event in Chicago.

The company has announced a Tag Team Turmoil to determine the #1 contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Furthermore, Ivar is scheduled to take on Bronson Reed in a one-on-one contest.

WWE has also advertised CM Punk and Randy Orton for tonight's episode of the Red brand. It will be interesting to see what the two legends have to say following their epic return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Furthermore, fans should expect The Judgment Day, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes to feature as well.

Are you excited about the post-Survivor Series edition of RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

