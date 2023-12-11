6-time champion to quit WWE on RAW tonight after being denied a title shot at Royal Rumble? Exploring possible direction

The road to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event has started, and tonight on WWE RAW, a disgruntled Drew McIntyre will continue to work his way back up to the top.

He will face Jey Uso in another singles match. The Scottish Warrior has had a personal vendetta against 'Main Event' Jey since Cody Rhodes pulled some strings to get the former Bloodline member on the red brand a few months ago.

The two men have had two singles matches since then, with McIntyre winning on both occasions. The tension mounted for Drew McIntyre when Seth "Freakin" Rollins granted Jey Uso a shot at his World Heavyweight Championship instead of him after Survivor Series: WarGames. The 38-year-old Superstar snapped at The Visionary and headbutted him.

Last week on RAW, Drew McIntyre beat Sami Zayn and brutally attacked him backstage, seemingly writing him off the WWE TV. Adam Pearce then told him to leave the arena immediately. However, McIntyre showed up following Rollins' successful World Heavyweight title defense against Uso in the main event, attacking both men before the camera stopped rolling.

Jey Uso will look to exact revenge for himself and his friend Sami Zayn on RAW tonight. However, he might suffer a similar fate as the former Honorary Uce and end up on the shelf until Royal Rumble. This would allow McIntyre to demand a title shot against Rollins at the Royal Rumble on January 27.

But what if Adam Pearce refuses to give him a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship? Given McIntyre's recent actions and if he somehow puts Jey on the sidelines, Pearce may not grant him a title shot to add fuel to the fire.

Drew McIntyre has already aired his frustration over being snubbed from the official Royal Rumble poster. On top of that, if he didn't get a match at the marquee event, he could quit WWE (kayfabe) only to return and win the 30-man Royal Rumble match next year.

Vince Russo took issue with Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized Sami Zayn for not selling his ankle properly last week:

"I'm cracking up bro, because the whole first half of the match, he's selling his ankle and then somehow it went all the way up to his upper thigh. By the end of the match, the ankle is fine, but the upper thigh isn't. Come on bro. This was, honestly bro, with getting Orton last week and then Punk, this was a total waste of three hours. What a joke!"

Recent reports have suggested that Zayn recently asked for some time off and was granted. It will be interesting to see if he returns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event next year.

