6-time champion to turn babyface after 53 months on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring potential twist

The Smackdown go-home episode for Royal Rumble 2024 is expected to unfold many potential surprises before the big event. This edition of the blue brand will be marked as the final chance for the company to add any significant turn to its current landscape before the Rumble. This leads to the possibility that fans might witness Bayley's long-awaited babyface turn on tonight's show.

For those unaware, Asuka and Kairi Sane (Kabuki Warriors) are scheduled to compete against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a Women's tag team title bout on SmackDown. The alliance of Asuka and Kairi with Damage CTRL might also result in the presence of the villainous faction at ringside during this title match.

So, the potential scenario that might unfold could see Bayley unintentionally costing Asuka and Kairi their championship match, which leads to Kayden and Katana retaining their titles. The six-time Women's Champion might initially try to intervene in the match with the intention of aiding the Kabuki Warriors, but the outcome might backfire on her.

Expand Tweet

Due to this, Damage CTRL – along with Asuka and Sane – might finally initiate their first attack on Bayley. The separation of the former Women's Champion from the faction might indicate that the company is turning Bayley into the ultimate babyface for the women's roster.

Currently, the 34-year-old female star is a former NXT Women's Champion, WWE Women's Champion, Women's Tag Team Champion (2x) and WWE Women's World Champion (2x).

Overall, the Women's Tag team Championship, despite being held in reverence by Kayden and Katana, might also hold a major significance in the plans of Damage CTRL.

WWE SmackDown preview for tonight's show

As of writing, WWE has already announced four matches and one segment for the final episode of SmackDown before Royal Rumble 2024. The list of matches also includes a showdown between Solo Sikoa and LA Knight.

This match holds a major significance as the Megastar is set to indulge in the Fatal Four Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. For those unaware, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Knight at the premium live event.

These are the five things announced for tonight's show:

LA Knight v Solo Sikoa

Katana Chance/Kayden Carter v Kabuki Warriors (Women’s Tag Titles)

Bobby Lashley/Profits go face-to-face with Final Testament

Carmelo Hayes v Austin Theory

Carlito v Santos Escobar

Expand Tweet

It will be crucial to witness how things will unfold on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.