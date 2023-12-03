6-time champion to win the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase from Damian Priest and become a World Champion? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could have a massive swerve in store for fans as Damian Priest could lose his Money in the Bank briefcase to a six-time champion shortly.

The superstar in question is none other than Drew McIntyre. As you may know, The Scottish Psychopath failed to get on the same page as Priest at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. He seemed unhappy with The Archer of Infamy's last-minute change of plans.

Meanwhile, McIntyre lost the World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023. He tasted defeat again in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Following that, the Scotsman targeted The Visionary on the last edition of RAW, demanding another shot at his title.

However, that couldn't happen as Rollins revealed that he is scheduled to defend his gold against Jey Uso next. Hence, Drew McIntyre may take a different route to win the World Heavyweight Title.

Given his issues with Damian Priest, The Scottish Psychopath could potentially challenge The Archer of Infamy for the Money in the Bank contract. If that is indeed the case, Drew may win the coveted briefcase and go on to dethrone Rollins.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Damian Priest could become a top babyface in the company

For those unaware, rumors of The Judgment Day turning on Damian Priest, leading to his long-awaited face turn, have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. While nothing has come of it yet, the creative team may finally pull the trigger on Priest's rumored face turn in the coming days.

Meanwhile, wrestling veteran and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that The Archer of Infamy has the potential to become one of WWE's top babyfaces. Speaking on the Busten Open Podcast, he said:

"You would think that by watching him, he has 'heel' written all over him, but he actually has the opportunity to be a quality babyface. And if you are a babyface that they have plans for (...) if they have plans for you in the WWE, it's much better for you to be a babyface than a heel." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Do you think Damian Priest has what it takes to become a successful babyface? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.