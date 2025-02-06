6-time World Champion to join Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025? Exploring the possibility 

Triple H is the first inductee of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class, and more legends can follow in his footsteps soon. Interestingly, fans also want one of his former partners to be inducted soon, but it might not happen this year.

In the last week of January, it was announced that Triple H was the first inductee into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels surprised him with the news during a town hall meeting at the company's headquarters. This will be the second time he is in the legendary class, the first in 2019 as part of D-Generation X. More names will follow as the HOF nears, and one name that many hope to see is Batista, but that might not happen this year.

Trending

Batista was initially slated to be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, but issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic prevented this. The Animal's induction is still pending, and 2025 might not be the year it will occur. With a major name like The Game already announced, it's only deserving that both men will have their spotlight.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also has a lot going on in his Hollywood career. He has a movie coming out in March called In The Lost Lands. Last year, he also mentioned on Screen Rant about wanting to direct a movie this year, which might interfere with any Hall of Fame induction plans.

Batista is a two-time WWE Champion and a four-time World Heavyweight Champion. He also won the World Tag Team title three times and the WWE Tag Team Champion once. His last match was with Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

Will there still be a chance Batista will be in the WWE Hall of Fame like Triple H?

It has been almost five years since The Animal was supposed to be in the Hall of Fame, but his schedules never lined up. Fortunately, the former World Champion hasn't lost interest in doing so.

While talking to Chris Van Vliet last year, The Animal revealed that Triple H requested him to join the WWE Hall of Fame a couple of years ago in Los Angeles. However, the plans didn't materialize because he was filming a movie in South Africa. Still, he hopes to be inducted someday.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when The Animal will be seen on WWE television again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback