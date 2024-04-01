6-time world champion must turn heel after 616 days at WrestleMania XL following recent comments

WrestleMania XL is supposed to be the biggest in the event's history, and The Rock's return to the ring has quite a bit to do with that. However, given the fans' Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso, Roman Reigns for both nights, and the possibility of Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena returning, it does add immense power to The Show of Shows.

Another interesting element that WWE can add to the 40th installment of The Show of Shows is curating a moment that marks a heel or face turn. The best way to do this is to capitalize on Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship, where 'The Man' turns heel again.

She had turned her face at SummerSlam 2022 after she embraced Bianca Belair despite losing the match and even helped The EST of WWE against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Becky Lynch voiced her negative opinions about Rhea Ripley's match

There is a high chance of Becky Lynch turning heel at WrestleMania XL, especially after her comments about The Eradicator's recent match against Nia Jax. In that live event at Springfield, Rhea Ripley executed Rikishi's iconic 'stink face' maneuver on The Irresistible Force. This sparked a negative reaction from Ripley's WrestleMania challenger. Becky Lynch claimed that women have had to fight against such treatment previously, and she does not want any young girl aspiring to be a pro wrestler to think they'd have to perform such stunts to be successful. The reaction in itself is extremely negative and is quite what one might expect from a heel.

Therefore, it will make sense to turn 'The Man' into 'Big Time Becks' once again at WrestleMania XL.

WWE should aim to add more relevance to the feud for WrestleMania XL

The feud between 'The Man' and 'The Eradicator' has been good to watch, but fans have expressed that it might be becoming flat. So, to counter that opinion, WWE must work out something that will help both women create a memorable impression during the event.

A face or heel turn, or maybe even a double turn at WrestleMania XL, is a great way to make this happen.

'The Eradicator' has proven herself in the ring

Finally, it is important to note that Rhea Ripley isn't a superstar who is all about pulling off stunts to gain popularity. She is an excellent pro wrestler and has showcased her skills as such on various occasions.

Hence, to criticize her for something that is an isolated incident doesn't align with being a babyface.

Interestingly, Lynch's heel turn can trigger Ripley's babyface turn at WrestleMania XL as well. However, a double turn is quite tricky to pull off, especially if The Eradicator is a part of RAW's top heel faction, The Judgment Day.

Becky Lynch has called out former champion for lacking wrestling skills

The Man recently appeared on The MMA House with Ariel Helwani, and during the appearance, she called out former champion Ronda Rousey for her wrestling skills.

As per 'The Man', Rousey did not have the skills needed when she first arrived in the industry, especially because she came from another industry altogether. Lynch believes the craft takes time to learn, and The Baddest Woman on the Planet's wrestling career required better management in the beginning.