6-time WWE champion to repeat Sami Zayn's story with The Bloodline in 2024? Exploring the possibility 

Sami Zayn had one of the greatest stories in WWE and wrestling history with The Bloodline. He joined the group as a comedic villain, but over time, his likability shone through, and he became increasingly popular. All the while, Roman Reigns manipulated and bullied him.

Eventually, the Underdog from the Underground had enough. Fans spent weeks, maybe even months, wondering when the stable would turn on Sami, but instead, Zayn struck first. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Sami smashed Roman Reigns with a steel chair, turning babyface. He then attempted to take down The Bloodline.

The angle was one of the most entertaining in wrestling history, and WWE may be using the framework to help form one of the most interesting storylines in the history of women's wrestling. 6-time champion Bayley may be doing the same exact story with Damage CTRL.

Fans are near-certain that Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and maybe even Dakota Kai will soon betray the Role Model. WWE can shake up expectations by having Bayley be the one to turn on them before the opposite can happen.

The best way to go about this is to have the Role Model win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. From there, she can challenge IYO SKY for her coveted prize instead of Rhea Ripley, like Bayley claimed on the blue brand this week. Maybe Bayley can tear the stable down from within, just like Sami attempted.

Bayley revealed Damage CTRL's goals on WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL was highlighted on Friday Night SmackDown in a couple of ways. For starters, Asuka and Kairi Sane reunited as The Kabuki Warriors and battled the duo of Zelina Vega and Michin. Thanks to some interference, the pair won the bout.

Beyond that, a vignette aired featuring the five female superstars. Bayley was the primary speaker in the segment, but all of Damage CTRL had their turn to speak their minds. In the segment, the faction and the Role Model in particular laid out their mission statement and their goals going forward.

Bayley insisted that she wishes for Damage CTRL to become the greatest female faction in WWE history. She mentioned IYO SKY holding gold, and then noted that the plan is for The Kabuki Warriors to win the coveted Women's Tag Team titles together again.

Lastly, Bayley noted that she planned to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. As mentioned above, she teased challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Whether that is truly her intent or not remains to be seen. If their goals are met, however, there will be no denying the group's success.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.