6-time WWE champion to return from hiatus in the 2024 Royal Rumble Match? Exploring massive hint

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is just a few weeks away, and feuds have begun to come to fruition for the premium live event. Still, the most anticipated clash is the 30-man Rumble match, and it looks like one familiar face will make his presence known as his rival has officially declared for the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The superstar in question is Sami Zayn, who was last seen on television in the first week of December 2023. He was written off of WWE programming after suffering an on-screen injury during his match against Drew McIntyre, who later attacked him backstage. Now that The Scottish Warrior has officially declared for the 2024 Royal Rumble, his rival, Zayn, may halt his plans to win the match.

It was previously reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Sami personally asked for time off from the Stamford-based company. The report also added that the meniscus tear must also been real. However, Zayn joined during the Holiday Tour Live Events in the last week of December 2023. With this in mind, Sami's absence is not due to an injury and he could come back without risking his health.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, while Drew is distracted by CM Punk's presence, Sami could return on-screen and start attacking McIntyre. He would eventually eliminate the former WWE Champion and possibly continue their feud after the premium live event.

What did Sami Zayn do during his in-ring return at the WWE Live Holiday Tour?

Sami Zayn endured a grueling beatdown against Drew McIntyre.

Although fans have not seen Sami Zayn on live television for a while, those who attended the WWE Live Holiday Tour were able to see him partake in some exciting things.

Sami reunited with Jey Uso during their stop in New York and Massachusetts. Although the former Bloodline duo's reunion excited fans, they could not defeat The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Sami also had several matches in his home country of Canada. He defeated Finn Balor in a singles match via Disqualification, and later reunited with Kevin Owens to take on Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. During his stop in Canada, he also opened up to fans that his entire family was watching in the audience, including his son.

What has Drew McIntyre been up to in WWE since Sami Zayn's absence?

Drew McIntyre began his new year by confronting CM Punk. During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, both men had a heated exchange that teased a potential feud in the lead-up to the 2024 Royal Rumble.

It would be interesting to see which superstars will join the Men's Royal Rumble Match on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Do you think we will get to see a feud between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below!