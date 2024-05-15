6 WWE stars who might surpass Dominik Mysterio’s stance as a heel

When it comes to drawing serious heat from the WWE Universe, no one comes close to Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day currently.

The arenas erupt with deafening boos whenever Dominik steps into the spotlight or grabs the microphone to speak. His ability to generate such strong fan reactions cements his position as one of the top heels in WWE today.

However, the following are some stars that have the potential to surpass Dominik Mysterio as the top heel in the Stamford-based company in the near future.

#5. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

The pairing of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller has been portrayed as two of the most irritating stars on SmackDown, making it relatively easy for them to generate heat from fans.

Now, with the WWE Tag Team Championship in their possession, Theory and Waller are poised to receive even more screen time and potentially become the most detested duo in the Stamford-based company.

#4. Nia Jax

Nia Jax has been on an impressive run since her return to WWE last year. The Irresistible Force has wreaked havoc on the women's division of RAW, targeting top babyfaces like Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, which has earned her considerable disdain from fans, establishing her as one of the most hated stars on the roster.

With her recent move to SmackDown, where she will have a fresh set of babyface opponents to contend with, she has the potential to solidify her position as the top heel in the women's division.

#3. AJ Styles

Since his return from injury late last year, AJ Styles has fully embraced a darker persona. His excellent match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France showcased his determination to reclaim his spot at the top of WWE in 2024.

In a recent interview, Styles expressed his desire to become a ruthless heel with his current persona. He even stated his ambition to generate more boos from the crowd than Dominik Mysterio. It will certainly be intriguing to see the adjustments and tactics The Phenomenal One employs to achieve such a level of heat from fans.

#2. Solo Sikoa

Since Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa has assumed leadership of The Bloodline. Under his guidance, the Samoan faction has expanded with the addition of new members, creating a formidable and dangerous iteration.

This shift has provoked significant heat from fans, who adamantly clamor for Roman Reigns to reclaim his role as The Tribal Chief. The constant chorus of boos directed at Solo Sikoa each week underscores this sentiment. The delay in Reigns' return may elevate The Enforcer to becoming one of the top heels in the company.

#1. Chad Gable

Chad Gable, once one of the most beloved superstars, has undergone a drastic transformation in recent weeks. Fueled by his recent setbacks, he has adopted a new attitude characterized by ruthlessness and aggression.

From viciously attacking Sami Zayn in front of his own family and fans to publicly berating his Alpha Academy stablemates on live television, Master Gable's actions have garnered loud boos from fans. With his newfound demeanor, it would not be surprising to see him ascend to become one of the top heels in WWE.

