6 WWE stars who haven't won a single match in 2023

We're already almost half way through the year, and while some WWE Superstars have found success in 2023 and are constantly being featured on television, other superstars only make sporadic appearances more often than not, only to be handed a loss.

For this list, we will showcase six WWE stars who have failed to pick up a single victory in their matches this year. It should be noted that we will focus on those who are full-time and not currently out due to injury or personal matters. These include the likes of Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and a few more.

#6. Former WWE Champion The Miz

One of the most continually active stars in WWE history is The Miz. The A-Lister has never had a prolonged absence during his tenure in the company. Miz often seems to involve himself in out-of-the-box gimmicks along with aligning with up-and-coming stars. Despite his dedication, he doesn't have the best track record, including this year.

He began the year by being eliminated in the Royal Rumble and had a brief angle with Rick Boogs, where he was handed two televised defeats. At WrestleMania 39, he had two impromptu matches, one with Pat McAfee and the other with Shane McMahon/Snoop Dogg, both of which The Miz lost.

Then, he failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match in a bout against Ricochet. However, with Tommaso Ciampa recently returning and a feud brewing, it's possible that The A-Lister could get a win at some point in the near future.

#5. Elias

Elias was one of the WWE stars that hasn't been seen in the past few months for unknown reasons. His last major angle was with his "brother" Ezekiel, with Kevin Owens claiming they were the same person the previous year. The storyline was dropped last September, and The Drifter replaced his younger brother.

There were initial reports that his absence was because his deal was set to expire at the end of 2022, but he still made sporadic appearances this year. His last match took place in May in the Intercontinental Championship Number one contender Battle Royal, Mustafa Ali, taking that victory.

It's unclear why Elias is absent from WWE programming, but the most recent report stated that WWE Creative has nothing for him creatively just yet. Also, his contract status with the company remains unknown.

#4 & #3. Maximum Male Models (Mace and Mansoor)

Mace and Mansoor have not been seen recently on WWE programming, mainly because their manager, Maxxine Dupri, has taken on a new focus in Otis and Chad Gable. Due to this, the last time the duo competed in a match was in May for the number one contender battle royal match for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the Stamford-based promotion may have plans for them in the near future.

According to the report from Fightful Select, Mansoor and Mace from MMM may undergo repackaging, since Vince McMahon and Triple H disagreed on the group's characters and dynamic. It was said that although the former liked them, he did not want them to be "flamboyant." On the other hand, The Game encouraged them to do so.

#2 & #1. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo)

Another tag team in this list is Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza from Los Lotharios. Like the group above them, their latest match in WWE occurred in the aforementioned number-one contender's match. Before that, they participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in March. They only had three matches this year, but that will change soon.

Los Lotharios has also joined the list of main roster stars who recently ventured into NXT. On a previous episode of the developmental brand, they attacked SCRYPTS and Axiom, who had just defeated Dabba-Kato. It will be interesting to see what the addition of Los Lotharios will bring to NXT's tag team division.

