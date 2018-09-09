Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 WWE Superstar Who Absolutely Couldn't Stand Each Other

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.01K   //    09 Sep 2018, 06:05 IST

https://static2.thesportsterimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/ambrose-lesnar.jpg?q=50&fit=crop&w=738

If anyone pursues a career in pro-wrestling then it's likely that while making it to the top you will meet some superstars who you will become friends with and also with those superstars who you don't want to stand with but you have to because you can't get personal feelings in the business.

There are some infamous real-life rivalry between Stone Cold and Owen Hart, Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty, Triple H and Scott Steiner and many many more. But speaking of the superstars WWE has now in their locker room has these similar issues as everyone has.

Some of these issues were spoken out in public by some of the fellow superstars and some weren't. The following feature will look at those pairs of WWE superstars who can't stand each other. 

Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar

https://static2.thesportsterimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Lesnar-and-Jericho.jpg?q=50&fit=crop&w=738

Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar haven't gone toe-to-toe many times. The real-life heat between the two superstars was confirmed just two years ago when Brock faced off Randy Orton in the main event of SummerSlam.

In the match, Brock busted open Orton, seeing this Jericho was concerned about well being of his friend. Due to which he verbally attacked Lesnar after he made his way to the backstage area. Their some heated arguments were noted between the two superstars and the verbal bout could have reached to the physical if the boss hasn't stepped in.

Their from that very moment the things between the two didn't get along. This nature of Jericho shows us how committed is he when it comes to his friends. This incident between Jericho and Lesnar clearly indicates that the two superstars will not be sharing the same ring in near time.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Evolution Chris Jericho Dean Ambrose WWE Network
Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
A 17-year-old college student who is so passionate about Pro-Wrestling that he wants to pursue a career in it. And he's writing on Sportskeeda so he could finance his training. If you think reading these articles are worth your time then press the follow button.
WWE News: Big Matches are planned for Shawn Michaels, but...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments in WWE Raw History
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Batista reveals which Superstar he loved to...
RELATED STORY
10 best heels in the WWE of all-time
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's stance on Dave Batista returning to...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dave Batista calls out Disney, threatens to...
RELATED STORY
5 Fantasy tag team Fatal Fourways across WWE eras
RELATED STORY
Strikes of the Viper: 5 Top Moves of Randy Orton
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw's Viewership sees slight decrease with...
RELATED STORY
3 great stables Randy Orton has been part of in the WWE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us