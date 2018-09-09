6 WWE Superstar Who Absolutely Couldn't Stand Each Other

Kevin Cooper FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.01K // 09 Sep 2018, 06:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

If anyone pursues a career in pro-wrestling then it's likely that while making it to the top you will meet some superstars who you will become friends with and also with those superstars who you don't want to stand with but you have to because you can't get personal feelings in the business.

There are some infamous real-life rivalry between Stone Cold and Owen Hart, Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty, Triple H and Scott Steiner and many many more. But speaking of the superstars WWE has now in their locker room has these similar issues as everyone has.

Some of these issues were spoken out in public by some of the fellow superstars and some weren't. The following feature will look at those pairs of WWE superstars who can't stand each other.

Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar

Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar haven't gone toe-to-toe many times. The real-life heat between the two superstars was confirmed just two years ago when Brock faced off Randy Orton in the main event of SummerSlam.

In the match, Brock busted open Orton, seeing this Jericho was concerned about well being of his friend. Due to which he verbally attacked Lesnar after he made his way to the backstage area. Their some heated arguments were noted between the two superstars and the verbal bout could have reached to the physical if the boss hasn't stepped in.

Their from that very moment the things between the two didn't get along. This nature of Jericho shows us how committed is he when it comes to his friends. This incident between Jericho and Lesnar clearly indicates that the two superstars will not be sharing the same ring in near time.

1 / 6 NEXT