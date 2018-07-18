Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 expected matches for Summerslam 2018

Kevin Roger
6.97K   //    18 Jul 2018, 13:40 IST

Summerslam 2018

The second-biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam is going down on Sunday, August 19 live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Summerslam is always one of the biggest and most fun events of the year. The four-hour event, which could easily run longer as the card could contain as many as 15 matches, will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show that starts one hour earlier at 6 p.m.

Considering the importance of the show to WWE, the build to the second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam, officially began Monday night on Raw. And it didn't take long to learn that two of the most notable names in WWE from RAW brand will be involved in title matches at SummerSlam.

It should not be easy to predict how most of the card will look for the biggest party of the summer. In this article, we'll get to know Summerslam match card, rumors, and predictions. Read on!

#7 Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton - United States Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton - United States Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura used a low blow to defeat Jeff Hardy in under a minute to win the United States Championship at Extreme Rules, but what happened after the match was more interesting. The surprise return of Orton confused Nakamura. But Orton proceeded to attack Hardy while he was down, signaling a new run as a heel.

Orton and Jeff Hardy have a history going back several years, but adding Nakamura into the mix makes this a fresh storyline again. Nakamura and Orton have had some good matches in the past, but not with Nakamura as the heel. It is about time for the Viper to actually show some interest in his work and be a part of a good storyline for once.

Why will it happen:

Considering a heel vs. heel match would not make sense, adding Hardy to the equation will make it a triple threat which seems to make a lot of sense.

Considering all three men compete for the title at SummerSlam would not only be a good match, but it would continue to help the U.S. title gain more prestige by having three high-profile stars fighting for it.

Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura gets the win

1 / 7 NEXT
