7 of the Youngest WWE Superstars on the main roster

They may be the youngest but they have what it takes to make it in WWE

In today's world of professional wrestling or sports entertainment, there are more than a handful of superstars that began their WWE career at a very age. WWE veterans like Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar captured their first world championship gold at a very young age and they went on to win multiple championships later in their careers. Even though many young wrestlers are still competing in the WWE Performance Centre and NXT, they are yet to make an impact on the main roster.

There is no specific age to start out as a professional wrestler. There are superstars who began their careers between the ages of 16-18 and others started out as young as the age of 13 years old. As more wrestlers make it to the WWE, they look to make their mark in the biggest professional wrestling and sports entertainment company in the entire world. The following is a list of the youngest superstars in WWE right now and it only consists of superstars on the main roster, mainly Raw, Smackdown Live and 205 Live.

Here are the youngest WWE superstars on the main roster as of November 5th 2018.

#7. Alexa Bliss (27 years old)

Little Miss Bliss

Alexa Bliss is one of the most decorated female superstars in the WWE. She has managed to accomplish what many could only dream of. At the young age of just 27 years old, Bliss has already made history by becoming the first person to win the Smackdown and Raw Women's Championship on two separate occasions.

She held the titles several times each, making her a 5-time women's champion. She also won the 2018 Women's Money in the Bank contract. Bliss is also one of the most talented in-ring performers in the company and is exceptional on the mic.

She is not the only female superstar currently aged 27, though, as she shares the same age as other performers like Ruby Riott and Mandy Rose. Little Miss Bliss still has many more years left in her and she'll be around for a very long time. She is an example of an experiment that became a great success.

