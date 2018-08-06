Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 Superstars who may not be part of the WWE in 2019

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.99K   //    06 Aug 2018, 19:07 IST

Could we see Brock Lesnar stay in the WWE in 2019?
Could we see Brock Lesnar stay in the WWE in 2019?

2018 has been an eventful year in the WWE, with incredible debuts and matches, but the status quo has remained the same: Brock Lesnar is still Universal Champion while AJ Styles continues to hold on to the WWE Championship.

But that could change over the next few months. WWE's stock price has increased significantly over the last year or so, and the company has posted profits, showing that it is still one of the biggest brands in sports entertainment.

2019 is going to be even bigger for the WWE as their new television deals with USA Today and Fox Sports will come into effect - a new era for the business.

We could also see several WWE Superstars leaving or retiring from the WWE in the coming months. Which Superstars may not be a part of the WWE in 2019? Let's have a look.

Do tell us in the comments who you think will not be a part of the WWE in 2019.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#6 Kane

Kane
Kane

Since announcing that he would be running for the position of mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, in 2017, Kane hasn't featured heavily on WWE programming.

His last match in the WWE was July 15th at the Extreme Rules PPV, where a reunited Team Hell No alongside Daniel Bryan, were defeated by Harper and Rowan. Kane sported a cast on his leg, which the WWE said was due to the attack by the SmackDown Live champions on The Big Red Machine, but his real injury was tendinitis on his heel.

On August 2nd, it was announced that Kane had won at the polls and is all set to become the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. This would mean that Kane will not have time for WWE appearances as he will have to work full-time in his mayoral position, and with him not being a part of any storylines (apart from tagging with Bryan which wasn't for long), we may not see him in 2019.

Who knows, maybe the 51-year-old, who has been with the WWE since 1995, could retire soon and be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

