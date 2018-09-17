7 things that need to happen on the Raw after Hell in a Cell 2018

Raw needs to hit a home run this week.

This year's edition of Hell in a Cell was a fairly good effort by WWE, as the booking of each match was not as terrible as fans expected. And when analyzing Raw's efforts at the pay-per-view, fans have contrasting opinions, but no one could deny that Raw Tag Team Title match was awesome, the Raw Women's Title match was somewhat better than expected from a storytelling perspective, and the Universal Title match was controversially shocking.

But WWE has to move past the events of last night's Hell in a Cell show and look ahead to Survivor Series and Evolution. So how could WWE make Raw relevant enough to be an episode that moves the brand forward?

#1 The IC Title open challenge returns

Rollins is still the IC Champion, and it seems as if WWE has forgotten.

The IC Title has been downgraded over the last few weeks, as Seth Rollins' involvement in the Universal Title picture, The Shield reunion, and the Raw Tag Team Title scene have left the workhorse belt in the shadows.

WWE need to change this as the mid card division has been floundering ever since Rollins was on double duty elsewhere on the card. While the IC Title open challenge seems unlikely considering what transpired last night on the pay-per-view, it seems as if WWE could book this idea if they want to build an individual feud for the IC Title.

