Cody Rhodes has found himself trusted friends in Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on WWE RAW. But he might lose his spot in the babyface trio to Becky Lynch.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are the top babyfaces on the brand and often align themselves with Cody Rhodes, helping The American Nightmare when he is outnumbered. Their real-life friendship reflects brilliantly in their on-screen equation.

But the champions have a similar relationship with top babyface Becky Lynch. Despite not holding any title, she is a massive fan favorite and arguably the most dominant superstar in the women's division.

WWE fans have loved her backstage interactions with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, as shown on RAW over the last few weeks. Recently, the seven-time champion also kicked KO in the face while training for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Their friendship runs deeper than hilarious videos of their backstage meetings. Becky Lynch admitted to "crying like a baby" when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos at WrestleMania this year to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Man also revealed how she first met the best-friend duo in Italy nearly two decades ago, and they became friends for life. She also referred to the reigning champions as her brothers in a heartfelt note following their win at WrestleMania 39.

"17 years ago, I met Kevin and Sami on a poorly organized wrestling tour in Italy. After a week, I knew we would be friends for life, but they’re like brothers to me now. I’m not too proud to admit I cried like a baby watching them win the main event of WrestleMania last Saturday. They deserve all the success in the world," wrote Becky Lynch in an Instagram post.

Becky Lynch has previously worked individually with KO and Zayn on TV, but the trio would usually talk and hang out together in behind-the-scenes videos and pre-show press meets. However, they are together on the red brand now and, as top babyfaces, love to elevate each other whenever they cross paths.

This does not dismiss the tag team champions' friendship with The American Nightmare. While KO and Sami Zayn are great with Cody Rhodes, they are more fun when Becky Lynch is in the mix.

Thanks to Owens, the tag team champions put extra effort into upholding the continuity and wrestling tropes on WWE RAW. This also means they explore creative freedom when they meet other top babyfaces on the brand.

Funnily enough, Sami Zayn insists they have a friend in Matt Riddle, but KO is admittedly not a big fan of The Original Bro. While he respects Riddle's prowess, Owens struggles with anger, preventing him from enjoying Riddle in all his glory.

What if we eventually see Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, and Matt Riddle meet for a backstage segment on RAW? It would be fun to see KO navigating his rants through the madness.

