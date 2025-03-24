7-time champion to make a surprise appearance on WWE RAW tonight? Chances explored

Tonight's WWE RAW will once again be part of the Stamford-based promotion's Europe Tour on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Surprise hometown stars made appearances on the main roster brands in the past few weeks, and that trend can continue tonight.

Ad

The March 24, 2025 edition of WWE RAW will occur internationally in Glasgow, Scotland. Big names like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and more are advertised to appear tonight. It wouldn't be a shock to see a loud ovation from the crowd in response to these superstars, but one name that will certainly get the audience cheering is Scotland's very own Drew McIntyre.

Although The Scottish Warrior is now part of Friday Night SmackDown, it's more than likely that he will get involved in some of the action tonight. He can interrupt CM Punk's promo or even the face-off between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Additionally, he can even have an impromptu match with an unsuspecting superstar.

Ad

Trending

Ad

When SmackDown was in Spain a couple of weeks ago, NXT Tag Team Champion and the country's very own Axiom made a surprise appearance where he fought Gunther, though in a losing effort. With this in mind, it's more than likely that McIntyre will also be present on the upcoming WWE RAW.

The Scottish Warrior is a two-time WWE and RAW Tag Team Champion and a one-time World Heavyweight and NXT Champion.

Ad

What did Drew McIntyre say about appearing on tonight's WWE RAW in Glasgow, Scotland?

The Scottish Warrior has been pretty busy on the Friday show as well as he is currently feuding with Damian Priest, seemingly setting up a WrestleMania 41 match. Despite having his hands full on SmackDown, he is still pushing to appear for tonight's episode in his hometown.

Ad

In a recent interview with Daily Star, Drew McIntyre teased that anything can happen in the Stamford-based promotion. He added that fans should cross their fingers about a potential appearance, but noted that he has been "shouting to the right people" about coming to the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode for months.

"Let’s just say I’ve been shouting about it. You never know what’s going to happen in WWE, but I’ve not been quiet about it for the past few months so we’ll see and keep our fingers and toes crossed because I promise you, the right people have been getting shouted at by me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what WWE RAW has in store for tonight's episode in Glasgow, Scotland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE